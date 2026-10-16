Insider Gives Khalil Mack Update Amid 49ers Trade Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers could be one of the teams that will be active in the trade market with the deadline approaching on Nov. 10.

One potential area that the Niners could improve is bolstering their pass rush and having a guy that opposing offenses have to worry about along with Nick Bosa, once he returns from his injury. Luckily, there will be one name possibly available in the coming weeks: Los Angeles Chargers‘ Khalil Mack.

Mack has played 231 total snaps for the 0-5 Chargers, and despite being in his mid-30s, the veteran is still producing. The Chargers’ pass rusher has a 75.8 overall PFF defensive grade, along with 14 total pressures, three sacks, eight hurries, three QB hits, eight stops, and seven solo tackles.

With the trade deadline less than a month away, NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared that Mack is a player to watch as teams needing pass rush help will be calling the Chargers for him.

“Khalil Mack is there as an option,” Schultz said in an Oct. 15 video from “The Ross Tucker Podcast.” “Everybody wants a rusher, and he’s still disruptive. Maybe he’s not what he was seven years ago, but he’s still a really good player.

“That’s a name I would watch, and that’s a team I would watch because there’s a lot of moving parts right now with that organization.”

Chargers Having Disaster Season Could Lead to Trades Soon

Los Angeles’ season has been a nightmare, and they are looking at 0-6 with a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon.

“It’s been a disaster,” Schultz added. “The OC, Mike McDaniel, the offense has been a mess. The word out of camp was this is going to be Justin Herbert’s best year. Mike McDaniel turned Tua Tagovailoa into Steve Young for a year and a half, basically. I thought he was going to turn Justin Herbert into Tom Brady, and it just hasn’t happened.”

If this disaster continues, it just adds more to the speculation and the likelihood that Mack could be on the move for the Chargers in the coming weeks.

49ers Received a Trade Pitch to Land Khalil Mack

As for the 49ers, they are seen as a potential fit for Mack. Chris Landers of FanSided recently put together a trade idea that would allow Mack to move from Southern to Northern California. In his trade pitch, Landers has the Niners giving the Chargers a 2027 conditional fourth-round pick for the 35-year-old.

“Mack would have a transformative effect on this front seven, forming one of the better duos in the league once Bosa finally returns (fingers crossed on that front),” Landers wrote in an Oct. 8 article.

“He would also provide some much-needed Bosa insurance, as we all saw in last year’s playoffs how hard it is to mount a Super Bowl run without necessary depth.”

San Francisco is 5-0 and could be 6-0 given that they’ll be facing the 1-3-1 Washington Commanders in Week 6. Moreover, a trade for Mack would send a big time message that the 49ers have a Super Bowl or bust mindset this season.