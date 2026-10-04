Christian McCaffrey Can Make NFL History in 49ers-Broncos Game

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers has a chance to make history Sunday. He is one receiving touchdown away from becoming the all-time leader in receiving touchdowns by a running back.

McCaffrey Closes In on Faulk’s Record

McCaffrey and Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk are currently tied at 36 receiving touchdowns each. One more score through the air gives McCaffrey the outright lead. That would put him ahead of one of the best pass-catching backs the league has ever seen.

The 49ers Host the Broncos in Week 4

San Francisco closes out its three-game homestand against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers are 3-0 and boast one of the league’s most productive offenses. However, Denver brings a defense that should be the biggest test yet.

The Broncos just rallied from a 16-0 halftime deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-26. Notably, their defense did the heavy lifting. Safety Talanoa Hufanga, a former 49er, picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown. Meanwhile, quarterback Bo Nix threw for just 186 yards in the win.

Receiver Changes Could Help McCaffrey

Mike Evans is questionable with a rib injury. Brandin Cooks has been called up from the practice squad and should absorb some of the workload. Jordan Watkins also showed he can contribute last week after Evans left the game. If the wideouts are limited, Brock Purdy may lean on McCaffrey even more in the passing game.

49ers Injury Report

Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams and James Thompson Jr. are out. Dre Greenlaw, Keion White and Jaden Dugger are questionable alongside Evans. San Francisco also promoted Matthew Judon from the practice squad and elevated Malik Turner. On Denver’s side, outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman is out with a hamstring injury.