Christian McCaffrey Gets Blunt on 49ers’ Win Over Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers put together a bounce-back performance out of their bye week with a 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 8 at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco had fallen in Week 7 heading into their bye week and played like a team that didn’t want to go on a losing streak.

Despite putting up 38 points, it was the Niners’ defense that was the star of the show, recording five takeaways against the Raiders’ offense. The Niners’ defense had three interceptions and two forced fumbles to make life challenging for the Las Vegas offensive unit.

After the win, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey spoke to FOX Sports’ Allison Williams and shared his thoughts on the defense’s performance against the Raiders.

“It’s unbelievable,” McCaffrey told Williams postgame. “It’s inspiring, too, just not giving up on drives, even at the 1-yard line, and continuing to play so hard. That’s the kind of standard those guys have set since training camp. To see it come to life in the game is awesome.”

Christian McCaffrey on Offensive Performance vs. Raiders

On offense, McCaffrey found the end zone twice for the Niners, once as a runner and once as a pass catcher. Moreover, McCaffrey recorded 18 carries for 68 rushing yards and two receptions on three targets for 19 receiving yards.

McCaffrey also spoke about the impact that the offense had in helping the team get the win over the Silver and Black.

“I think the offensive line always starts with them,” McCaffrey added. “The way our offensive line, tight ends and receivers block, it takes all 11 players to run the ball. Then it’s about making plays on third down in the passing game and playing good complementary football.

“If we can consistently do that, we love our team. There’s a lot to learn from, but I’m glad we got back on track.”

49ers Have Overcome Injuries to Key Players to Reach 7-1

Furthermore, McCaffrey spoke about San Francisco’s ability to overcome the laundry list of injuries that season as the team sits at 7-1.

“I think, from the top down, there’s such a high standard,” McCaffrey said. “Everybody’s really hard on each other and on ourselves. I think we’ve got a great group that loves football and loves each other.”

One of the players currently injured is veteran wideout Mike Evans. On Nov. 8, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared the latest injury update on Evans, as the insider believes the player will have a questionable status for the game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

“[Evans] is not playing today after the bye week,” Garafolo said during an appearance on NFL Network. “He had that Achilles issue that popped up beforehand. He’s dealing with some tendonitis there. We know how painful that can be.

“He is not going to play [against the Raiders], and I would say he’s questionable at best for next week’s game as well. We’ll see how the week goes. He is improving and working his way back but Christian McCaffrey dealt with this a couple of years ago, so the 49ers know how painful and debilitating it can be.”