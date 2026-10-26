49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Reveals Latest on Injury After Week 7 Loss

Another week and it’s another injury for the San Francisco 49ers, as Christian McCaffrey suffered a thigh injury during the 29-20 Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

McCaffrey was questionable at one point during the game and would head back to the locker room. As a result, it looks like the 49ers dodged a bullet with any serious injury as the team now heads into their bye week.

However, the veteran would return to the game as he recorded seven carries for 39 rushing yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, in the passing game, he had six receptions on seven targets for 61 receiving yards.

After the loss, McCaffrey shared an update on what happened with his injury and how he’s feeling postgame.

“I have no idea,” McCaffrey told reporters postgame when talking about what happened that led to his injury. “It sucks because I feel like I was going on a run there, and my leg just died on me trying to get it going for the whole rest of the game, but it just sucks trying to play like that.

“I know I’ll be all right, but it’s just really frustrating. I came back to the sideline. It just slowly started to hurt. I’ll be fine. I’m not worried about it. It just sucks because that was one of those where I felt like I got going.”

49ers Will Have to Sit on Week 7 Loss for Two Weeks

Moreover, McCaffrey noted that San Francisco losing right before the bye week is a challenging feeling, given that they can rest, which is a good thing due to their injuries, but the team also has to sit on a loss for two weeks.

“I think anytime you lose, you look at the tape and correct the mistakes,” McCaffrey added. “That’s the same when you win or lose. We have a mature football team. They beat us today, but there are a lot of situations where we really beat ourselves. So it’s just correcting those things, getting everybody back healthy, getting a little bit of rest for us, and coming back to go on a run.”

Fred Warner Gets Blunt on Niners’ Loss to Falcons

Meanwhile, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who recorded 13 tackles in the defeat, spoke to the media and didn’t hold back his thoughts regarding what went wrong for the team.

“We just didn’t play complementary football in all three phases,” Warner told reporters postgame. “Defensively, I felt like it was super sloppy all day. Of course, I have to look at myself and the way I’m communicating with the rest of the group and the way we’re executing.

“But at the end of the day, you can’t beat yourself. They came out, they played better than us, and we have to deal with that result… Unfortunately, we’re not going undefeated this year. That’s how I look at it. I said all along, it’s not just about winning. We have to continue to get better as a team. I feel like today we didn’t get better. We took a step back.”