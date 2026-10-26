Fred Warner Doesn’t Hold Back After 49ers’ Loss to Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the 2026 NFL season, losing 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 on Oct. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

San Francisco couldn’t overcome the turnovers that they committed during the game, as the Niners had two interceptions from Brock Purdy and two fumbles lost.

Moreover, Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. went 25-for-34 on his pass attempts for 213 passing yards and three touchdowns against the 49ers’ defense. After the loss to Atlanta, Niners linebacker Fred Warner, who recorded 13 tackles in the defeat, spoke to the media and didn’t hold back his thoughts regarding what went wrong for the team.

“We just didn’t play complementary football in all three phases,” Warner told reporters postgame. “Defensively, I felt like it was super sloppy all day. Of course, I have to look at myself and the way I’m communicating with the rest of the group and the way we’re executing.

“But at the end of the day, you can’t beat yourself. They came out, they played better than us, and we have to deal with that result… Unfortunately, we’re not going undefeated this year. That’s how I look at it. I said all along, it’s not just about winning. We have to continue to get better as a team. I feel like today we didn’t get better. We took a step back.”

Fred Warner Wants 49ers to Make the Most Out of Bye Week

While Warner’s comments were on the negative side as the Niners head into their bye week, the team can use this time to address issues that could pop up again later in the season.

“That doesn’t mean that we can’t use this bye the right way, get healthy, get our mind right for what we have ahead of us, and be better going forward,” Warner added. “I’m excited about the challenge. I love that group in there. This is the most fun I’ve had playing football, playing with this group.

“We have so much talent. We have so many guys that play the right way. If we can clean things up, which I know we will, then we have a great chance every single week that we step out there.”

San Francisco’s undefeated start wasn’t the main goal, as the team aspires to be the last team standing with the Lombardi Trophy. The loss against the Falcons showed that the 49ers aren’t a juggernaut, and if they aren’t on their game, the Niners can be beat.

George Kittle on Niners’ Loss to Falcons in Week 7

Meanwhile, George Kittle was also blunt about how the 49ers performed against Atlanta, as this isn’t the way the team wanted to head into the bye week, as they now have to sit on this loss for a couple of weeks.

“I would have much rather won, but the great thing about losing is never great,” Kittle told reporters postgame. “When you do lose, especially in this organization, it makes everybody really look at themselves in the mirror. All I think it’s going to do is spark an even bigger fire underneath us. All we want to do is win. We want to continue to win.

“We want to put good tape out there. Sometimes, I think it’s definitely going to sour our entire bye week. I think that’s good because when we get back next week, our guys are going to be incredibly focused and have great intent.”