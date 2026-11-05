49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Gets Blunt on Failed Jauan Jennings Trade

Recently, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the San Francisco 49ers attempted to make a trade that would bolster their wideout group, as they and the Minnesota Vikings had a trade deal in place for Jauan Jennings.

However, Glazer’s report added that Jennings eventually decided to stay in Minnesota rather than return to the Niners for a second stint. While speaking to the media on Nov. 4, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the report that they were keen on the veteran wideout.

“The report was accurate, just not totally exactly detailed up,” Shanahan told reporters (h/t 49ers Web Zone). “I mean, you can’t talk to other players on other teams. You’re not allowed to.

“We love Jauan. We have such a good relationship with Jauan and know him really well and we didn’t want to do it without talking to him first. So, we had to agree on some things to at least make it close enough to be able to talk to him.”

Why Jauan Jennings Decided to Stay With the Vikings

Moreover, Shanahan explained more details regarding their conversation with Jennings, as the player eventually informed the 49ers of his stance to remain with the Vikings rather than being the latest player to return to the Bay Area after Dre Greenlaw, Deebo Samuel Sr., and DeForest Buckner are back for a second stint.

“Then when we got on a FaceTime with J.J., it went well. It was awesome. We talked about a lot of stuff, and he ended up saying that he was happy with where he was. It wasn’t just like a definite ‘No’ first, but he was like, ‘Man, Kyle, I’m pretty happy here and liking stuff.’

“And when I heard the way he talked and where we’re at, I agreed with him. So, it was a good conversation and something that was possible, but that’s why it didn’t go down.”

It’s interesting to see Jennings decide to remain in Minnesota, where he hasn’t had much production as a receiver, given the team’s offensive struggles with starting QB Kyler Murray. Moreover, with the Nov. 10 trade deadline nearing, it’s also a sign that the Vikings could be willing to move on.

49ers Insider on Brandon Aiyuk’s Return

Speaking of wide receivers and the 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk has applied for reinstatement as he looks to get back to playing in the NFL. As he looks to get off the reserved/left squad list, it’s unlikely that San Francisco will welcome Aiyuk back with open arms.

Still, 49ers reporter Grant Cohn would like both sides to work out their differences, given that San Francisco does need receiver help and Aiyuk knows the offense and wouldn’t need time to pick it up.

“I would [like to see Aiyuk back on the 49ers],” Cohn said in a Nov. 3 video from his YouTube channel. “I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think he did some stupid stuff, and I think the Niners pushed him to the edge. I feel like both people could really redeem themselves.

“Wouldn’t it be a great story if they worked it out after all this, he came back, played well, and was a big figure on this team down the stretch? It would be huge. Iggy, imagine this: They go to the Super Bowl. It’s Super Bowl week, he’s on the team, and he’s helped bring them to the Super Bowl. He would be a media story.”