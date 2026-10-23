DeForest Buckner Gets Blunt on Colts Future Amid 49ers Trade Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers are in trade speculation conversations ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 10. Moreover, one of the speculation discussions is whether they should follow a pattern that they started this past offseason, which is reuniting with former players.

Last offseason, San Francisco brought back Dre Greenlaw and Deebo Samuel Sr., and the name in the speculation conversations is DeForest Buckner, as the Indianapolis Colts recently fired their general manager and could be having a fire sale for their veteran players.

Buckner is in the final year of his contract, and this is the last time the Colts could get anything of value for the pending free agent. Ahead of their Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran defensive lineman was asked about his future.

“Right now, I’m just focused on the Vikings,” Bucker told reporters on Oct. 22. “I know how it works, but it’s just distractions right now. I got a job to do, and my job is to prepare my best this week to help my team and beat the Vikings.”

The Colts’ defensive lineman has played 304 total snaps, leading to a 63.9 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he has generated 19 total pressures, six sacks, 10 hurries, and three QB hits, per PFF. Buckner has also recorded 13 solo tackles, 11 stops, and three batted passes.

Colts’ DeForest Buckner on Whether He’d Be Open to Trade

Furthermore, Buckner was asked whether he would be open to entertaining a trade opportunity should the Colts come to him with potential offers from other teams.

“We’ll see,” Buckner added. “If that happens, we’re going to see how that goes.”

The veteran also noted that he’s still frustrated with how the team performed in Week 6, which led to him not holding back his thoughts on their current situation.

“I was frustrated,” Buckner said. “If you’re not, then you don’t care. It’s been a couple of days, and I’ve been able to cool my head, but that doesn’t change the fact that we lost on Sunday. It still stings, so I have to do everything I can this week to prepare for the Vikings.”

49ers Insider on DeForest Buckner Trade Speculation

Recently, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan noted that the 49ers have the cap space to make a move for Buckner if the team chooses to reunite with their former defensive lineman.

Could the 49ers work it out? Could they get him for half a season? I don’t know,” Lee Chan said in an Oct. 18 livestream on her YouTube channel. “I would think so. Why not? DeForest Buckner is one of the most solid players you’ll ever see. He’s entirely team-oriented [and] a workhorse. He’s a pillar of a locker room.

“… Why wouldn’t DeForest Buckner want to come? I don’t know what the Colts would want this year. [Buckner has] $23 million in remaining cash. The cap number for DeForest this year is $26.6 million. So, salary-wise, the 49ers have cap space; they have room. They plan ahead, so they have room. They could make it happen.”