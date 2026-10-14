49ers’ Dre Greenlaw Learns Final Suspension Decision From NFL

The San Francisco 49ers will officially be without Dre Greenlaw for their Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 19.

After a play was over, Greenlaw struck Seattle Seahawks‘ Ernest Jones in the head with his helmet while the linebacker was without his helmet. As a result, Greenlaw was ejected and will now miss the 49ers’ Week 6 game.

The NFL stated that Greenlaw’s actions on the Seahawks’ sideline with Jones were a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Nonetheless, Greenlaw did appeal his suspension, and on Oct. 13, ESPN’s NFL insider reported that the 49ers’ linebacker’s appeal was denied by the league.

“49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s appeal of his one game suspension was denied,“ Schefter wrote on X. “He will miss Monday night’s game against Washington.”

With the league now denying Greenlaw’s appeal and upholding the suspension, the 49ers will have been without their linebacker for one and a half games, given that he was ejected in the first half against Seattle. It will be interesting to see if the Niners defense can continue to perform without the veteran in the lineup against the Commanders.

Bay Area Radio Host Would Like Fines for Seahawks Players

Before the NFL decided to uphold Greenlaw’s suspension, Bonta Hill stated on 95.7 The Game that he would like the league to at least fine players on the Seahawks.

“If this is going to go down like this and [Greenlaw is] going to be suspended, can I get some fines on the other side with Seattle?” Hill said in an Oct. 12 video from 95.7 The Game. “I’m not trying to take money out of people’s pockets, but what about them?

“If [Greenlaw is] suspended, then what about [Elijah] Arroyo from Seattle punching Renardo Green after an interception? He used his right hand and punched him in the helmet.”

49ers Insider Gives Dre Greenlaw Candid Comparison

Greenlaw was involved in an exchange with Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in Week 5, which led to a fine. With Greenlaw bringing that emotion and edge, which can lead to a fine or suspension, Grant Cohn of the San Francisco 49ers on SI gave the linebacker a comparison to another Bay Area athlete.

“It’s not the first time that he started a fight with the entire team on the sideline,” Cohn said in an Oct. 12 video. “He’s almost 30 years old. He only has himself to blame. Nothing about what he did was smart or helpful for the team. Now, his passion, his emotion, the anger with which he plays is infectious, and the Niners need it.

“But at a certain point in his career, he has to find the line and stop going over it because the NFL isn’t sympathetic to him. He really is the 49ers’ Draymond Green. Draymond Green gets in the same situation. The referees hate him. The league makes an example out of him, and he makes these mistakes at the absolute worst time. Greenlaw needs to not do that.”