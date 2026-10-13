Seahawks Get Pointed Message After Suspension to 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw

The Seattle Seahawks received a pointed message in the aftermath of their Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Moreover, the Niners were already hit hard with a one-game suspension for linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

After a play, Greenlaw struck Ernest Jones in the head with his helmet while the Seahawks linebacker was standing on the sideline without his helmet. As a result, Greenlaw was ejected and will now miss the 49ers’ Week 6 game.

The NFL stated that Greenlaw’s actions on the Seahawks’ sideline with Jones were a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

With Greenlaw, who can appeal his suspension, facing the consequences for his actions, Bonta Hill stated on 95.7 The Game that he would like the NFL to at least fine players on the Seahawks.

“If this is going to go down like this and [Greenlaw is] going to be suspended, can I get some fines on the other side with Seattle?” Hill said in an Oct. 12 video from 95.7 The Game. “I’m not trying to take money out of people’s pockets, but what about them?

“If [Greenlaw is] suspended, then what about [Elijah] Arroyo from Seattle punching Renardo Green after an interception? He used his right hand and punched him in the helmet.”

NFL Criticized for Suspending Dre Greenlaw in 49ers’ Win

Moreover, Hill slammed the NFL for wanting to step in and discipline people for their emotions and actions in a rivalry game due to the chippiness that comes in those contests. Hill also notes that he’s not seeing the league stepping in to suspend players for what goes on in other rivalry games.

“It’s a rivalry game, for crying out loud,” Hill added. “I don’t remember the Steelers and Ravens being suspended for all the dirtiness they were doing. And don’t tell me you’re trying to clean this up.

“That was good for the NFL [on Oct. 11]. That football game, you got chippiness. There were no choirboys. There were no dudes after the game exchanging jerseys. This was pure hatred between two bitter rivals in the NFC West. That’s a joke. That pisses me off.”

Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Makes Admission After Week 5 Loss

Meanwhile, a key reason for the Niners’ win in Seattle in Week 5 was wideout Mike Evans, who recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 113 receiving yards, 16.1 yards per reception, and one touchdown.

On Oct. 12, Macdonald made an appearance on Seattle Sports and shared a blunt admission regarding whether he should’ve had a different approach to defending Evans, who was the go-to guy for 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

“I know Josh [Jobe] got beat a couple of times,” Macdonald said. “We trust Josh to play press man-to-man. He’s been doing it for two years now, and he’s done it at a high level. When that happens, you’re going to lose one-on-ones.

“As the play caller and the guy designing the defense, should I have helped out? Should I have given Josh more help in some of those situations? Yeah, I could have. There’s reasons why we called certain things in certain situations, and sometimes I’m right and sometimes I’m not.”