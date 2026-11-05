49ers’ Fred Warner Drops Bold Brock Bowers Statement Before Raiders Game

Fred Warner does not downplay what is coming. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker called Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers one of the best players in the NFL as San Francisco prepares for Week 9.

Warner on Bowers

“He is one of the best players in the league regardless of position. He is a tight end and a wide receiver,” Warner said, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Warner is among the league’s best coverage linebackers, and he could see plenty of Bowers on Sunday. Slowing him down would help the 49ers limit the whole Las Vegas Raiders offense.

Bowers by the Numbers

Bowers made a loud entrance in 2024. He set rookie tight end records with 112 receptions and 1,194 yards and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. A knee injury limited him to 12 games in 2025, and he missed two more games this season after another knee procedure in September.

He is healthy now and producing. Bowers has 41 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns through six games, all of which lead the Raiders. He is coming off a seven-catch, 92-yard, two-touchdown game in a 38-33 win over the New York Jets.

San Francisco 49ers Get Key Players Back at Practice

The 49ers are coming off their bye week, and they have some good news on the injury front. Nick Bosa (calf) was limited at practice Wednesday, a good sign for a player who has missed time since Week 2.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan also confirmed that the team is opening the practice window for two players on injured reserve, per Kyle Posey of Niners Nation. Demarcus Robinson (ankle) has been out since Week 2, and Nate Hobbs (adductor) has been out since mid-August. Asked if Robinson is close to returning, Shanahan said, “I do.”

Receivers and McCaffrey Still Out

Not everyone is back. Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Mike Evans (Achilles) did not practice Wednesday.

Shanahan said McCaffrey had a good week and could be limited Thursday. Samuel is making progress, but “I’d be surprised if he could go this week,” Shanahan said. On Evans, Shanahan said, “I think we’ve made a lot of progress,” but the team wants to be smart with his Achilles.

De’Zhaun Stribling is still more than a month away, Shanahan said.

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco will try to handle Bowers while managing a thin receiver room. If Bosa and Robinson are on the field, the 49ers will have a few more pieces for Week 9.