49ers Star Fred Warner Hit With Massive NFL Punishment

The NFL has delivered a massive financial punishment to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, and it is not the first time the All-Pro has found himself in the league’s crosshairs this season.

Warner was fined $65,673 for two separate unnecessary roughness violations during San Francisco’s 23-17 victory over the Washington Commanders on October 19, according to the NFL’s latest player accountability report.

The league assessed a $47,762 fine for illegal use of the helmet and another $17,911 for a hit on a defenseless player.

The punishment follows several controversial hits that generated considerable attention after Monday night’s game. It also brings Warner’s total announced fines for the 2026 season to a staggering $107,466 across four violations.

Video of Fred Warner’s helmet-to-helmet hit can be seen below.

Fred Warner Receives Two Massive NFL Fines After Commanders Game

The NFL’s disciplinary report identified two separate fourth-quarter violations involving Warner.

The first occurred with 7:08 remaining in the quarter, when the league determined Warner had committed unnecessary roughness through illegal use of his helmet. That violation resulted in the larger $47,762 fine.

The second came with 14:05 on the clock in the fourth quarter, resulting in a $17,911 fine for a hit on a defenseless player.

The $47,762 figure is particularly notable because it matches the NFL’s established fine for a second offense involving impermissible use of the helmet.

Under the league’s published 2026 fine schedule, the standard first-offense penalty is $23,882, with the second-offense amount increasing to $47,762.

Warner had already been fined for illegal helmet use earlier this season.

The punishments also follow considerable criticism of Warner’s tackling during the victory over Washington.

49ers Star Fred Warner Has Been Fined More Than $107,000 This Season

Warner’s latest punishment is even more remarkable when considering his earlier disciplinary history this season.

Following the 49ers’ Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL fined Warner twice for separate violations involving Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.

The first was a $23,882 fine for illegal use of the helmet. The second was a $17,911 penalty for a hip-drop tackle that went unflagged during the contest.

Those fines totaled $41,793.

Combined with Saturday’s $65,673 punishment, Warner has accumulated $107,466 in announced NFL fines through six weeks of play.

All four penalties have involved unnecessary roughness, with two specifically classified as illegal use of the helmet.

The repeated violations are especially notable given the NFL’s increased emphasis on player safety entering the 2026 season.

Could Fred Warner Face an NFL Suspension?

Warner has not been suspended in connection with Saturday’s fines, but the league’s updated disciplinary system gives repeat violations additional significance.

In August, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced stricter penalties for five categories of player-safety violations, including hip-drop tackles, launching and hits on defenseless players.

Under the updated rules, a player who accumulates three qualifying violations in the same category during a season faces a one-game suspension.

Warner already has one announced hip-drop tackle violation and one hit on a defenseless player on his record this season.

The two fines for illegal helmet use are also relevant to the league’s escalating financial penalties, although they do not automatically establish that Warner has reached the suspension threshold under the five specified categories.

Warner can appeal the financial penalties through the league’s disciplinary process.

For now, the fines represent another significant development for the 49ers’ defensive leader, whose physical style has drawn increasing scrutiny despite San Francisco’s undefeated start.

The 49ers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 25, looking to improve to 7-0.