49ers’ George Kittle Makes Feelings Clear on Brandon Aiyuk’s Return

Brando Aiyuk is expected to be at the San Francisco 49ers‘ facilities on Nov. 6 after his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that the wide receiver has submitted the necessary paperwork to return to the NFL.

Aiyuk has been on the reserved/left squad list, but now he’s going through the process of getting himself removed. Once he gets off the list and shows up at the facilities, the Niners will have to decide whether to keep, cut, or trade him, with the likely outcome being that they release the player.

With Aiyuk returning, 49ers tight end George Kittle was asked about his teammate’s situation and even questioned whether the wideout will actually get into the facilities.

“Do you think he gets in the facility?” Kittle told reporters on Nov. 5 as he followed up a question with a question.

Nonetheless, he didn’t want to delve further into the topic of Aiyuk.

“Plead the fifth,” Kittle added. “You can ask John [Lynch] or Kyle [Shanahan]. Don’t ask me. I’m a conspiracy guy.”

49ers Ready to Get Back to Winning Ways Against Raiders

Aside from the Aiyuk situation, the 49ers have to prepare for a Las Vegas Raiders team that’s 4-4 and coming off a win against the New York Jets in Week 8. Moreover, the Niners are coming off their bye week and having lost their last game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Following the disappointing loss, Kittle discussed how the offense is responding throughout the week and why he believes the team is putting itself in a good position against the Silver and Black.

“I would say, I think when you lose like that and have four turnovers, everybody on offense thought about it the whole week,” Kittle said. “Not in a lingering way, but more like, that was disappointing. We’re better than that. I thought [the Nov. 4] practice, people were flying around.

“I thought we had a great practice [on Nov. 5]. It felt good to be back in pads for the first time in 10 or 12 days. I think we had a good week of practice. It’s going to set us up for success on Sunday.”

Steve Young on Brandon Aiyuk’s Return

Meanwhile, 49ers legend Steve Young spoke about the player’s return and shared his thoughts on how Aiyuk handled the entire situation as the wideout prepares to at least try and return to the league.

“The reinstatement is something he should have done a long time ago,” Young said during a Nov. 5 appearance on KNBR. “That’s such a stubborn, really put-a-fork-in-your-eye kind of thing that he’s put off for so long. At least give yourself a chance to play somewhere. Now, whether he can renew relationships in the building, that’s a long putt right now.

“But I don’t know, who knows? I think him finally coming back into the building and doing the things he had to do structurally, fundamentally, to be able to, if you’re going to go to the Commanders, you have to do this.

“Do the things that at least give you the option, and he wouldn’t do it and that’s why we’re all wondering: Is this a mental health issue? Like, what are you doing? You’re doing things that are just so against your own interests. So, to finally do things that are in your interest, whether it’s here or somewhere else, it feels better, to be honest with you.”