49ers Get Good News on Key Defender After Seahawks Game

Mykel Williams made his return to the field for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. The defensive end played for the first time since tearing his ACL last season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan liked what he saw, per David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone.

Williams Passes First Test For 49ers

Williams played 23 defensive snaps in the 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He added eight snaps on special teams. He finished with two tackles.

The numbers were modest. Pro Football Focus gave him a 50.4 pass-rush grade, the lowest among 49ers defenders. He recorded one pressure on 13 pass-rush snaps. However, he earned a solid 71.4 tackle grade.

Shanahan still called it a strong night. The 49ers wanted Williams to hit that snap count, and he did.

“Yeah, that was our goal to get him around that area,” Shanahan said. “I thought he did a real good job. It was a real good first game back. He didn’t have any bad plays.

“He had two good plays of sniffing out a screen twice. I thought he had a real good first step for him coming back.”

Shanahan did not mention any setbacks for Williams. That suggests the young pass rusher came out of the game healthy.

San Francisco Defense Could Soon Get Help Up Front

San Francisco needs the help up front. The 49ers played without Nick Bosa, James Thompson Jr. and several other linemen against Seattle. They also lost linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the second half after he was ejected for head-butting Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

Even so, the defense held strong. They sacked Sam Darnold five times and forced two interceptions. Fred Warner and rookie Gracen Halton each forced a fumble.

Help could also be on the way. Bosa and Thompson both have a chance to return in Week 6, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Shanahan said the team will evaluate both throughout the week.

Williams does not need to be a star right away. He only needs to build on his first game. Every healthy body counts for the 49ers right now.

More Injuries Hit The 49ers

The win came with a cost. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel hurt his hamstring after a third-quarter fumble. He is “going to miss some time,” per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Linebacker Garret Wallow also suffered a hamstring strain. He will miss at least a couple of weeks.

Williams will get another chance to build momentum soon. The 49ers host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 6.