49ers GM John Lynch Updates Injury Status for Mike Evans & Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers may need to make do for a little longer without their top two wide receivers.

“GM John Lynch on KNBR: It’s likely Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel will not be available Sunday against the Raiders,” NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “But the 49ers are getting back Demarcus Robinson and KhaDarel Hodge — two players who were among the six active wide receivers for Week 1.”

Evans re-aggravated an Achilles tendon injury in Week 6, missed the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons — the 49ers’ first loss of the season — and did not practice during the 49ers’ Week 8 bye.

Samuel would miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury he suffered in a Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Obvious Statement: Offense Changes With 2 All-Pros

The 49ers offense has perhaps the best group of skill position players in the NFL — when they’re all healthy. Without Evans and Samuel, both former All-Pros, All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and All-Pro tight end George Kittle remain, and Kittle leads the 49ers with 34 receptions for 425 yards and 5 touchdowns.

But without those downfield threats to throw to, San Francisco’s approach changes drastically, and quarterback Brock Purdy is severely handicapped.

In the 29-20 loss to the Falcons, Purdy threw 2 interceptions and the 49ers turned the ball over 4 times with a group of wide receivers led by Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Brandin Cooks. Not ideal.

49ers Could Get Boost From Touted Rookie

The 49ers could get Evans and Samuel back around the same time as Robinson, free-agent signee Christian Kirk, and highly touted rookie 2nd-round pick De’Zhuan Stribling, who earned a starting spot in training camp but suffered a severe ankle injury that required surgery in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The latest news on Stribling is good, and it appears he’s on track for a late-season return and could be an incredible weapon for the 49ers down the stretch.

“One notable sight from the 49ers’ open locker room today: De’Zhaun Stribling walking around without crutches or any sort of brace/support on his lower leg,” The Athletic’s Matt Barrows wrote on X on Monday.

“De’Zhaun Stribling likely won’t return to live reps until December (Week 13-15 range),” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Great to hear he’s out of the boot + off crutches. Needs to ramp up agility, loading capacity, and sharp change of direction ability. A lot to do in the next 5-6 weeks.”