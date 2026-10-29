Jets’ Garrett Wilson Issues Message Amid 49ers Trade Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers have already made one trade leading up to the Nov. 10 deadline, reuniting with former defensive lineman DeForest Buckner in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Nonetheless, could the Niners make a bigger move?

San Francisco is dealing with injuries to their wideout group, and one of the names floating in the trade speculation is New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson. Now, moving for Wilson will likely cost a first-round pick, so is this a move that the Niners want to make?

Nonetheless, Wilson wouldn’t be a trade for this season, as he’d be a long-term No. 1 guy for Brock Purdy. The Jets wideout spoke with the media on Oct. 28 as he was asked about the trade speculation involving his name.

“I see the stuff on social as well,” Wilson told reporters. “I’m big on controlling what I can control. That’s the reality of things when you lose and stuff like that comes up. We saw it last year. We’ve seen it before throughout history. My name happens to be flying around in that. That’s just how the business goes. But I’ll try to control what I can control.

“Go out and run good routes, catch the ball when it’s thrown my way, and have a good impact on my teammates. That’s all I can really control. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Garrett Wilson Has No Clue If Jets Will Trade Him

Moreover, Wilson has no clue what the immediate future holds for him ahead of the trade deadline. The Jets have shown they will move off former first-round picks they thought would be cornerstone pieces, such as trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

“At the end of the day, I have no clue about stuff like that,” Wilson added. “Like I said, it’s just how the industry works when you don’t go out and put a good product out there.”

Wilson has played 238 pass snaps for the Jets so far this season, recording a 76.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has hauled in 37 receptions on 51 targets for 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns while averaging 12.0 yards per reception and generating 110 yards after the catch.

49ers Floated as Potential Trade Destination for Garrett Wilson

With Buckner now back in the mix in San Francisco, the 49ers are being urged to continue to add to ensure that they are the team that reaches the Super Bowl. There are a handful of analysts and writers who see the 49ers as a fit for Wilson and as the piece that makes the Niners a championship team.

One of them is former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who floated the Niners as one of two potential landing spots for the Jets receiver.

“The 49ers have a chance,” Wilson said in an Oct. 27 video from CBS Sports. “If I’m Garrett Wilson, I’m checking out the San Francisco 49ers. If I’m Kyle Shanahan, I’m making the call. I’ve got my guy Mike Evans a little dinged up. He can make plays in the red zone, but to find a player who can run every single route for you, that’s Garrett Wilson.”