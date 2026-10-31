Jets Get Blunt Garrett Wilson Update Amid 49ers Trade Speculation

Although the Nov. 10 trade deadline is still days away, the San Francisco 49ers have started making their moves to bolster the team for the second half of the 2026 season. The Niners have already made one move by trading for DeForest Buckner to beef up their defensive line.

San Francisco sent a 2027 fourth-round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Buckner. Nonetheless, the speculation around the Niners is whether the front office will take a big swing at a major trade to put them as the clear favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

One potential trade target that’s in the speculation conversation is New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson. With the wideout’s name in the trade speculation conversation, NFL insider Josina Anderson shared what sources are telling her regarding Wilson’s future.

“He wants to be a f—ing Jet for the rest of his life,” a source told Anderson in an Oct. 30 article for “The Exhibit Substack.” “Garret believes in this team…believes in AG.…. I’m just trying to tell you he loves AG, loves him….. I’m pretty sure if AG, were to leave, (Wilson) would want to get out.”

Jets’ Asking Price Might Be Too Rich for Teams

Meanwhile, a league source told Anderson that it might take a significant offer for a team to pry Wilson away from the Jets and that might be too rich for some teams, which may or may not include the 49ers.

“Garrett’s like a legit player, so there may be real interest, but that regime just saying you know it’s going to take a lot and people aren’t willing to give what the asking price is,“ the league source told Anderson.

Wilson has played 238 pass snaps for the Jets so far this season, recording a 76.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has hauled in 37 receptions on 51 targets for 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns while averaging 12.0 yards per reception and generating 110 yards after the catch.

49ers Insider Doesn’t See Garrett Wilson Trade Happening

Although trading for Wilson will give the 49ers a No. 1 wideout for the foreseeable future and a good pairing with Mike Evans, 49ers reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area, Matt Maiocco, doesn’t see that type of move happening.

“The player I’ve heard fans clamoring for, who would be along the lines of Jeffrey Simmons, but on the other side of the ball, is wide receiver Garrett Wilson,” Maiocco said during an Oct. 29 appearance on KNBR. “You would have to give up a lot because he’s under contract for a while, but he’s also under contract at a salary of around $30 million a year.

“I think the 49ers could do something similar to what they did last year in acquiring Keion White, where you don’t necessarily know too much about the player, but he’s on a fixed salary for this year and next. Maybe he’s fallen out of favor or doesn’t fit a new coach’s scheme. I could see something like that happening.”

If the Jets lose to the Las Vegas Raiders, it will be interesting to see if there’s any shift in the Wilson trade speculation as teams are taking big swings ahead of the deadline.