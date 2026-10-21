Ex-49ers DT Went for Gun in Titans Practice Dispute: Report

When it comes to avoiding a tragedy, this one is right up there.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Titans released former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott after an “incident” at the team facility, in which Elliott attempted to retrieve a gun from his vehicle following a practice tiff with offensive lineman JC Latham.

“A heated altercation on the Tennessee Titans practice field nearly boiled over into something much more serious last Thursday, according to multiple league sources,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on Tuesday. “Employed at the time by the Titans, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott got into an argument with offensive tackle JC Latham stemming from Elliott and Latham tangling play. After being told to leave the field, Elliott, who was officially released Tuesday after this incident transpired last Thursday, took off his pads on the sideline and stormed out of the Titans’ training facility. Elliott went to his car in the players’ parking area to retrieve his gun, presumably to confront Latham with the entire sequence captured by security cameras, per sources. The peacemaker that talked Elliott down, per sources: Titans veteran defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.”

Elliott Signed $8 Million Contract With Titans

Elliott, who played for the 49ers in 2024 and 2025, signed a 2-year, $8 million free-agent contract with the Titans in March.

“Ex-Titans DT Jordan Elliott went to his car to retrieve his gun after a practice altercation with OT JC Latham last Thursday (Oct. 15),” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning. “After being told to leave the field, Elliott took off his pads and stormed out of the facility, then went to the players’ lot. Security cameras captured the sequence. Veteran DL John Franklin-Myers talked him down, and no one was hurt. The Titans released Elliott on Tuesday after reviewing the incident. He signed a 2-year, $8M deal this offseason.”

Gun Incident Reminiscent of 2010 NBA Scandal

The incident immediately drew comparisons to a 2010 NBA scandal in which Washington Wizards guards Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton drew guns on each other in the locker room.

Arenas was eventually suspended for 50 games, charged with felony gun possession, and received 2 years’ probation after pleading guilty, along with being sentenced to serve 30 days in a halfway house.

Crittenton was suspended for 38 games and sentenced to one year’s probation on a misdemeanor gun charge. He was later convicted of killing a woman in Los Angeles in 2015 and sentenced to 23 years in prison on a manslaughter charge — a sentence eventually reduced to 10 years.