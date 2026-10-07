49ers Make Kyle Juszczyk Replacement Decision

The San Francisco 49ers do not have a one-for-one replacement for Kyle Juszczyk. Head coach Kyle Shanahan explained how the team will cover for its fullback while he is out.

Shanahan Points to a Group Effort for the 49ers

Juszczyk left Sunday’s 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos after a hard hit to the knee from Jahdae Barron. An MRI showed a knee sprain and a bone bruise. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he will miss two to three weeks.

Shanahan said no single player will take his place. “Luke and Brayden and George, they’re all pretty interchangeable,” Shanahan said, per Kevin Topley of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’ll definitely get Brayden some more ops.” The group is tight ends Luke Farrell, Brayden Willis and George Kittle.

Why Jake Tonges’ Absence Hurts the 49ers

Jake Tonges used to handle this role. “Tonges would do that for us last year, the last couple of years, and we lost him Week 1,” Shanahan said. Tonges is out for the year with a torn MCL. That removed San Francisco’s usual answer before Juszczyk got hurt.

Willis Is the Likely Next Man Up

Willis played 11 snaps against Denver. He spent the preseason working at fullback for this exact scenario. “Brayden’s been ready for this role,” Shanahan said.

At 6-foot-4, Willis is bigger than the 6-foot-1 Juszczyk. That could change how the 49ers use him as a lead blocker.

Juszczyk Does More Than Play Fullback

The loss reaches beyond one position. Juszczyk has played more snaps at tight end (46) and receiver (38) than at fullback (29) this season. Shanahan’s offense leans on him in many roles, so Willis, Farrell and Kittle will share the work.

The 49ers are 4-0 and now have to adjust on the fly. Shanahan will lean on his tight ends to keep the offense’s usual looks intact when Seattle comes up this Sunday.