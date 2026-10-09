49ers Get Bad Leonard Williams News Days Before Seahawks Game

The San Francisco 49ers are entering their Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a 4-0 record (2-0 NFC West).

But QB Brock Purdy and the 49ers will have to face a challenging Seahawks defense. Seattle got great news when HC Mike Macdonald announced that star DT Leonard Williams will play against the 49ers.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on X: “Seahawks DT Leonard Williams will play vs. the 49ers, coach Mike Macdonald just said. Williams did not practice Thursday due to an ankle condition.”

Williams’ availability for Sunday’s game came into question after he did not participate in Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury.

Leonard Williams and Seahawks Defense vs Brock Purdy and 49ers Offense

Williams has played in all 4 regular-season games so far for the Seahawks. He has recorded 13 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 6 QB hits, and 3 sacks early in the season.

The 32-year-old also ranks 5th among all DL with 15 QB pressures, according to PFF.

Coming off their Super Bowl win, the Seahawks defense is proving again they are one of the best units in the NFL.

They rank 1st in total defense (246.8 yards allowed), 1st in passing defense (144.8 yards allowed), 5th in scoring defense (18.2 points allowed), and 11th in rushing defense (102 yards allowed).

Meanwhile, the 49ers’ offense ranks 2nd in points per game (30.5), 6th in rushing yards per game (137.3), 7th in total yards per game (389), and 8th in passing yards per game (251.8).

In addition, the 49ers’ offensive line has not allowed a sack on Purdy. They are the only NFL team this year to allow 0 sacks.

Purdy also holds a 4-0 regular season record against the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

How Did the 49ers Do Against the Seahawks Last Season?

The 49ers faced the Seahawks on the road to open the 2025 regular season. San Francisco won 17-13 after Purdy found backup TE Jake Tonges for a go-ahead touchdown late in the 4th quarter.

Purdy completed 26 of 35 passes for 277 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Seahawks QB Sam Darnold went 16-for-23 for 150 yards.

The two teams did not face each other again until the regular season finale. Seattle kept the 49ers offense in check as the Seahawks won 13-3 at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco was held to just 173 total yards of offense. Seattle gained 180 yards on the ground.

After the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, they traveled to Seattle to face the Seahawks in the Divisional round.

Rashid Shaheed took the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the Seahawks did not look back. They sent the 49ers back to San Francisco with a 41-6 win.

Kenneth Walker totaled 116 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns and won the Super Bowl MVP. But Walker is not with Seattle after joining the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.