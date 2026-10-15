49ers Sign Linebacker After Dre Greenlaw Suspension

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly signed linebacker Eugene Asante, per Larry Krueger of KNBR. The move follows a round of tryouts at the position. Injuries and a suspension have thinned the linebacker room ahead of Week 6.

49ers Hold Linebacker Workouts

San Francisco brought in four linebackers for workouts on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire. Asante, Jamon Johnson, Kobe King and Anfernee Orji all took part, though the group has little experience.

Asante has yet to play in an NFL game. Johnson appeared in two games with the Green Bay Packers last season and made 10 tackles. King played 14 games between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets, also finishing with 10 tackles. Orji spent 2024 with the New Orleans Saints, where he started two of 16 games and made 30 tackles. He has not played in an NFL game since.

Why The 49ers Need Linebacker Help

Two situations explain the search. Dre Greenlaw is serving a suspension in Week 6 after he was ejected against the Seattle Seahawks. Garret Wallow also hurt his hamstring in that game and will miss at least a couple of weeks.

Wallow’s injury may matter most. If it keeps him out for a long stretch, the 49ers could need more help.

More Answers Could Come Soon

For now, the 49ers are working with limited options. Dre Greenlaw is out for Week 6, and Garret Wallow will miss at least a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. Asante has yet to play in an NFL game, so San Francisco has to weigh how much help it can realistically expect from a new addition.

More answers should come soon. San Francisco hosts the Washington Commanders on Monday night in Week 6. Because of the late game, the 49ers do not begin their practice week until Thursday.