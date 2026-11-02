Could Ravens Turn to 49ers’ Mac Jones After Lamar Jackson Injury?

The San Francisco 49ers have a quarterback other teams might need. The Baltimore Ravens suddenly have more reason to consider their options.

Lamar Jackson’s right thumb injury against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 1 creates another possible trade fit for Mac Jones, San Francisco’s backup to Brock Purdy. Baltimore’s situation became more complicated when backup Tyler Huntley also left with an injury.

That makes Jones a logical name to examine. It does not establish that the Ravens have called the 49ers, or that San Francisco would welcome an offer.

As John Lynch’s previous comments on Jones trade speculation demonstrate, the 49ers have their own reason to keep a proven backup.

Lamar Jackson Injury Gives Ravens Reason to Consider Mac Jones

According to Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink, Jackson injured his throwing-hand thumb when his hand struck Bills pass rusher Gregory Rousseau on Baltimore’s first offensive snap.

Jackson was returning after missing three games with an ankle injury. His comeback lasted one play.

The Associated Press reported that Jackson was ruled out before the first quarter ended. Huntley subsequently injured his toe, forcing undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into his NFL debut.

Baltimore had already gone 1-2 during Jackson’s previous absence, according to the AP. Another stretch without its starter would test a quarterback room that took two hits in the same afternoon.

Jones offers experience keeping an offense functional when its starter is unavailable. The 49ers’ official website credited him with 2,151 passing yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2025 season.

He would not reproduce Jackson’s running threat. Baltimore would be acquiring a different kind of quarterback, requiring an adjustment in how it attacks defenses.

There is also an immediate obstacle: learning an offense during the season. A trade would give the Ravens another option, but it would not instantly give them a fully prepared starter. Jackson’s recovery outlook and Huntley’s availability would determine how urgently Baltimore should explore that investment.

Why the 49ers Might Keep Mac Jones Despite a Ravens Trade Fit

The argument for Baltimore pursuing Jones is also the argument for San Francisco keeping him.

A starting quarterback can disappear from a game on one snap. The 49ers already employ someone who has produced in relief.

During a September appearance on KNBR, Lynch emphasized that protection rather than discussing Jones as an expendable asset.

“The most important way being you’re well insulated in the event something were ever to happen,” Lynch said, according to 49ers Webzone’s David Bonilla.

Heavy’s Oct. 29 trade roundup likewise described San Francisco as appearing uninterested in moving Jones.

For the 49ers, any offer would need to justify surrendering that protection behind Purdy. Draft compensation has value. So does avoiding a scramble for a quarterback while trying to win games.

Baltimore’s injuries make Jones worth discussing. They also provide San Francisco with a fresh illustration of why Lynch might prefer to keep him.