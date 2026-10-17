NFL Announces Punishment for 49ers Before Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers emerged from their Week 5 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks with a victory, but one of their standout defenders is now paying a price for his performance.

The NFL announced Saturday, October 17, that 49ers safety Malik Mustapha has been fined $6,998 for unnecessary roughness stemming from San Francisco’s 32-29 victory over Seattle on October 11.

According to the league’s disciplinary report, Mustapha was penalized for a hit on a defenseless player with 1:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The punishment comes less than a week after 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan praised Mustapha’s physical performance against the Seahawks, making the fine an interesting development for a player who had just delivered one of his strongest games of the season.

49ers’ Malik Mustapha Fined After Standout Seahawks Performance

Mustapha made his first start of the season against Seattle, replacing injured safety Marques Sigle, and wasted little time reminding the 49ers what he brings to their defense.

The 2024 fourth-round pick finished with seven tackles, including five solo stops, a pass defended and a fumble recovery in the three-point victory.

But it was Mustapha’s physicality that attracted attention.

Speaking after the game, Shanahan had particularly strong praise for the young safety.

“He’s a missile out there,” Shanahan said, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“He doesn’t ever break stride and goes through people,” Shanahan added. “I thought he played unbelievable. He’s been waiting for that moment, and he was ready for it.”

Mustapha also delivered a crucial hit on Seahawks receiver Cooper Kupp during Seattle’s final offensive possession. Kupp was stopped short of the first-down marker on fourth down, effectively ending the Seahawks’ hopes of mounting a comeback.

The NFL’s disciplinary report identifies the timing and nature of Mustapha’s fined hit but does not identify the Seattle player involved. It is therefore unclear from the announcement alone which tackle resulted in the punishment.

The fine represents a financial penalty, not an announced suspension.

49ers Defense Faces More NFL Discipline After Seahawks Game

Mustapha is not the only San Francisco defender facing consequences from the physical NFC West matchup.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was suspended for one game after headbutting Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV during a second-quarter confrontation near the Seattle sideline.

Greenlaw appealed the punishment, but the suspension was upheld, leaving San Francisco without the linebacker for its Monday, October 19 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Unlike Greenlaw’s punishment, Mustapha’s $6,998 fine does not remove him from the lineup.

That distinction matters for a 49ers defense already dealing with injuries. Sigle suffered a high ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, opening the door for Mustapha to reclaim a starting role.

Mustapha had been working his way back from injuries of his own, including a hamstring issue that limited his participation during training camp.

His performance against Seattle demonstrated why Shanahan has maintained confidence in the young defensive back.

Now, the challenge is maintaining that aggressive style without drawing further scrutiny from the NFL.

San Francisco enters its Monday night meeting with Washington undefeated at 5-0, with Mustapha positioned to remain an important part of its secondary.