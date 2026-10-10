Could 49ers Land Marvin Harrison Jr. in Blockbuster Cardinals Trade?

The San Francisco 49ers suddenly have an intriguing name to consider as they navigate an injury-ravaged wide receiver room: Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly preparing to trade the former No. 4 overall pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported Saturday, October 10, that Harrison will be inactive for Arizona’s Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The catch? Nobody has publicly confirmed his destination.

That leaves room for speculation about the 49ers, who have a clear need for receiving help as they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks.

There is no confirmed report that San Francisco has contacted Arizona about Harrison. But with the Cardinals reportedly willing to move him, the 49ers have several reasons to investigate.

Arizona had told inquiring teams that it wanted first-round value in return for Harrison, the former No. 4 overall pick. Arizona is now comfortable enough with whatever offer it has received to make Harrison inactive on Sunday and know he is on the verge of being dealt. https://t.co/i6MizivWM5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

49ers’ WR Injuries Make Marvin Harrison Jr. an Intriguing Option

San Francisco enters Week 5 with a 4-0 record, but its receiving corps has taken a beating.

Ricky Pearsall is on injured reserve with a knee injury. Demarcus Robinson is also on IR with an ankle injury, while Christian Kirk is sidelined by a calf injury. De’Zhaun Stribling is another receiver on injured reserve.

Even Mike Evans, who has emerged as a central piece of the 49ers’ passing attack, has dealt with an injury concern.

Evans missed Thursday’s practice with a rib issue, although he carries no injury designation into Sunday’s game against Seattle.

That leaves Kyle Shanahan relying on a receiving group that includes Deebo Samuel Sr., Brandin Cooks and Jacob Cowing, with limited healthy depth behind them.

Harrison would offer something different.

At 6-foot-3, the former Ohio State standout possesses the size and pedigree to develop into a long-term outside receiving threat for quarterback Brock Purdy.

He hasn’t lived up to his draft billing in Arizona, but he’s also just 24 years old. Acquiring him would represent more than a temporary response to San Francisco’s injuries.

It would give Shanahan another young receiver to develop beyond the 2026 season.

Sources: The #Cardinals and #Texans have engaged in deep negotiations for WR Marvin Harrison Jr., in exchange for significant draft capital. However, Arizona has also informed Houston that they are still listening to potential offers from other teams with the hopes of receiving… https://t.co/enWVaoEOi2 pic.twitter.com/M0LQLBnsXi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 10, 2026

Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Asking Price Creates Major Question

Schefter reported Saturday that Arizona initially sought first-round value for Harrison, but the Cardinals have become comfortable moving forward with the offers already received.

The receiver reportedly will sit out Sunday’s game, with a trade expected to be completed afterward.

Through four games this season, Harrison has recorded just five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown. That’s a dramatic decline for a player who produced 885 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2024.

His struggles create an interesting opportunity for a team willing to bet on his talent.

The price, however, is only one obstacle for San Francisco.

The 49ers and Cardinals are NFC West rivals. Arizona would have to be comfortable watching Harrison potentially rediscover his form twice a year against its own defense.

That makes San Francisco a more complicated destination than a team outside the division, even if the 49ers were willing to match another offer.

Texans Emerge as Reported Trade Candidate for Harrison

There is also a significant reason to temper expectations about Harrison landing in San Francisco.

Schefter reported that the Houston Texans have held trade discussions with Arizona and remain among the teams involved.

Houston offers an intriguing destination because Harrison previously played alongside quarterback C.J. Stroud at Ohio State.

The two established a productive partnership with the Buckeyes before entering the NFL as highly touted prospects.

That existing connection gives Houston a compelling football argument for pursuing the receiver, and unlike San Francisco, the Texans play outside Arizona’s division and conference.

For now, the 49ers remain a logical hypothetical fit rather than a reported contender.

Still, the timing is difficult to ignore. San Francisco is undefeated, several receivers are sidelined, and a former top-five pick is unexpectedly approaching the trade market.

Whether general manager John Lynch is interested is a separate question.

Convincing the Cardinals to help an undefeated division rival might be the harder one.