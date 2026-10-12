49ers WR Mike Evans Delivers Brutal Diss to Seahawks CB Trevon Diggs

It’s the kind of meme that lasts a lifetime — and one you don’t want to be on the receiving end of.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans went mega-viral on Sunday for his brutal diss of Seattle Seahawks cornerback — and former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro — Trevon Diggs as the 49ers improved to 5-0.

The video that had the internet buzzing showed Diggs talking trash to Evans. Instead of talking trash back, Evans grabbed Diggs by the shoulder — to look at the back of his jersey to see who he was — and Diggs responded by popping Evans in the face with a quick, open-handed jab.

Evans, who spent his first 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is finding new life with the 49ers after signing there as a free agent. Diggs is also in his first season with the Seahawks after the Cowboys cut him late in the 2025 regular season.

As one might imagine, the internet went crazy over the video.

“I honestly didn’t know it was him … I was like, ‘Who are you?’ Then I looked and made sure: ‘Oh, it’s f—in’ Diggs,'” Evans said after the game.

Reactions to Evans-Diggs Viral Video

Diggs, whose career has seen better days, was the target of a ton of social media jokes after the video went viral.

“Mike Evans had to check who No. 16 was (it was Trevon Diggs) during this in-game trash talk,” Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt wrote on his official X account.

“Seahawks CB Trevon Diggs, elevated from the practice squad, was talking smack to Mike Evans,” NBC Sports NFL reporter Matt Maico wrote on X. “Evans, clearly acted as if he had no idea who Diggs was, so he turned him so he could see his name plate. Diggs took a swipe across Evans’ facemask, but was not called for the penalty.”

“Trevon Diggs was talking trash to Mike Evans so he grabbed him to look at the back of his jersey to see who he was lmaoo I’M CRYING,” Hater Report wrote on its official X account.

Diggs Paid $97 Million Before Career Spiral

Diggs signed a 5-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys in July 2023, then played in 22 out of 51 possible regular-season games over the following 3 seasons.

After his release, Diggs was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers on December 31 — just 1 day after the Cowboys released him.

Diggs’ absence in 2025 included missing 8 games following a mysterious, at-home accident that, many months later, he said came from a television falling on his head as he tried to mount it on an outdoor patio — a story almost no one believed.

The final straw for the Cowboys came when Diggs asked to stay in the DMV with his family after an away game against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day — Diggs is a D.C. native — and not fly home on the team plane. The Cowboys refused his request; Diggs stayed and was waived a few days later.