49ers Announce Nick Bosa Decision Ahead of Seahawks Game

Nick Bosa will likely sit out again as the San Francisco 49ers get ready for their divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Shanahan Gives Bosa and Thompson Update for the 49ers

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa and defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. are unlikely to play Sunday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Bosa remains week-to-week with a calf injury. Cam Inman of the Mercury News also reported he is not expected to be ready.

Both players missed the 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4. Bosa hurt his calf in practice before Week 3 and has not played since. Thompson has been dealing with an ankle injury.

Mykel Williams Could Make His Season Debut

There is some good news for San Francisco. Shanahan said Mykel Williams will work in more this week. The hope is to have him available Sunday, depending on how things go.

Williams began the season on the PUP list while recovering from a torn ACL. His 21-day practice window opened before Week 4. He practiced in a limited role but did not play against Denver. The 49ers have eased him back, and Sunday looks like a real possibility.

What It Means for the 49ers Defensive Line

Without Bosa, Ogbo Okoronkwo is expected to start opposite Keion White. San Francisco has shown it can still create pressure without its star edge rusher. The 49ers recorded two sacks and 12 quarterback pressures against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 with Bosa out.

Seattle presents a different test. The Seahawks are 3-1 after beating the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23. Quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked three times in that game, but he still threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

First place in the NFC West is on the line. The 49ers enter at 4-0, and they may again have to chase Darnold without Bosa.