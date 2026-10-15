Former 49ers CB Richard Sherman Gets Blunt on Dre Greenlaw’s Suspension

The San Francisco 49ers will be without Dre Greenlaw for Week 6 after the NFL upheld his suspension on Oct. 13. After a play was over, Greenlaw struck Seattle Seahawks‘ Ernest Jones in the head with his helmet while the linebacker was without his helmet.

As a result, Greenlaw was ejected and will now miss the 49ers’ Week 6 game. The NFL stated that Greenlaw’s actions on the Seahawks’ sideline with Jones were a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Because of that play, the veteran linebacker will miss the contest against the Washington Commanders on “Monday Night Football.” With Greenlaw now missing this upcoming game, former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman shared his thoughts on the league’s decision.

“Dre Greenlaw will be out another game,” Sherman said in an Oct. 15 video from “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “The NFL suspended him. Once you miss so much of a game, that should count as a one-game suspension. For them to suspend him for another game, it seems to be overkill, but the league seems to be trying to make a point.

“Should there be a rule about an opposing team surrounding a player who’s on their sideline and pushing and grabbing? Sure. But this is football. They’re not going to do that. They’re not going to intervene like that. The refs are rarely going to call that. Dre is just going to have to watch his temper and control himself because teams are going to try to goad him, try to get him to react later on down the season.”

49ers Defense Can Withstand Dre Greenlaw Suspension

Moreover, with Greenlaw now for Week 6, Sherman still expects the Niners defense to perform at a high level, with the unit having under-the-radar names step up to help their key players.

“San Francisco 49ers’ defense is developing,” Sherman added. “Their defensive line is growing in a big way. I expect to see more from Mykel Williams in this game. Gracen Halton is a guy who showed up in a big way.

“Osa Odighizuwa got a sack [against the Seahawks], and then you’re going to get Nick Bosa back, but not this game [against the Commanders]. I think this defense continues to thrive. Their confidence is only growing. I expect that to continue.”

Bay Area Radio Host Urges NFL to Fine Seahawks Players

Before the NFL decided to uphold Greenlaw’s suspension, Bonta Hill stated on 95.7 The Game that he would like the league to at least fine players on th

“If this is going to go down like this and [Greenlaw is] going to be suspended, can I get some fines on the other side with Seattle?” Hill said in an Oct. 12 video from 95.7 The Game. “I’m not trying to take money out of people’s pockets, but what about them?

“If [Greenlaw is] suspended, then what about [Elijah] Arroyo from Seattle punching Renardo Green after an interception? He used his right hand and punched him in the helmet.”