Richard Sherman Has Vita Vea Message for 49ers Amid 4-0 Start

The San Francisco 49ers are 4-0 after their Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos and will be getting reinforcements soon along the defensive line in Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams. Nonetheless, should the Niners be looking to bolster the defensive line despite two names returning?

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being 0-4, there will be speculation regarding what veterans could be on the trade block leading into the deadline on Nov. 10.

One of the names that will be in the speculation conversation is veteran defensive lineman Vita Vea. Moreover, former 49ers CB Richard Sherman believes that the Niners’ general manager, John Lynch, needs to be on the phone with the Buccaneers about Vea.

“As they continue to get healthier, there are guys out there,” Sherman said in an Oct. 5 video from “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “The Buccaneers are now 0-4. So Vita Vea is from down the street. He’s from six miles from Levi’s Stadium.

“So if I’m John Lynch, I’m calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and saying, ‘Hey, he was disgruntled before. You guys weren’t sellers. You’re 0-4 right now. Are you sellers or not? What is the price?‘ If the price isn’t above a third-rounder, then I think you’ve got to make that move.”

Richard Sherman Believes Vita Vea Worth a Day 2 Pick

Vea has one more year left on his contract after this season, and even if the Niners have the veteran for a year and a half, Sherman believes that it’s worth giving up a third-round pick for a player that can help stuff the run against opposing teams.

“Even if it’s just a one-season rental, I think you’ve got to make that move and try to get this team better, especially against the run,“ Sherman added. “It only strengthens your team. He’s one of the best defensive tackles in the National Football League.”

Aside from potentially adding a player like Vea, Sherman stated that the Niners are going to have an impressive defensive line when Bosa and Mykel Williams do return.

“Raheem Morris deserves a ton of credit for what he’s been able to get out of this group, and they’re only going to get healthier,” Sherman said. “They’re only going to get guys back. Think about when they get Nick Bosa back, when Mykel Williams comes back. He’s going to be a big, big part of this.”

49ers Reporter Also Urges Niners to Trade for Vita Vea

The 31-year-old has played 128 snaps for the 0-4 Buccaneers, leading to a 60.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Vea also has four solo tackles, three total pressures, three stops, three hurries, and two batted passes.

Vea was the subject of trade rumors during training camp as he sought a new contract, which he and Tampa Bay eventually agreed to. The veteran defensive lineman agreed to a one-year, $30 million contract extension, so he’s under contract this season and next year.

Furthermore, Sherman isn’t the only one who believes that the Niners should be calling about Vea. David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard suggested that the 49ers also make a move for Vea.

“This guy grew up about [six] miles from Levi’s Stadium, and his team is currently 0-4,” Lombardi wrote on X on Oct. 4. “Just throwing that out there.”