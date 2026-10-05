49ers Handed Intriguing Take on Vita Vea After Defeating Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers sit at 4-0 through four weeks, and the trade deadline is on Nov. 10, but if the team keeps playing like this, it’s clear they’ll be buyers looking to improve.

Wide receiver and the defensive line are two areas of concern for the Niners given the injuries and lack of depth. On the defensive line, they’ll eventually get back Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams to bolster that area.

Nonetheless, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard suggested that the 49ers make a move for Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ veteran defensive lineman Vita Vea.

“This guy grew up about [six] miles from Levi’s Stadium, and his team is currently 0-4,” Lombardi wrote on X on Oct. 4. “Just throwing that out there.”

The 31-year-old has played 128 snaps for the 0-4 Buccaneers, leading to a 60.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Vea also has four solo tackles, three total pressures, three stops, three hurries, and two batted passes.

Vea was the subject of trade rumors during training camp as he sought a new contract, which he and Tampa Bay eventually agreed to. The veteran defensive lineman agreed to a one-year, $30 million contract extension, so he’s under contract this season and next year.

49ers Also Need to Improve Wide Receiver Group

Nonetheless, the question will be whether the Niners want to give up any draft assets for Vea to bolster their defensive line. As mentioned, the 49ers are being hit hard by injuries to their wideout room. Moreover, Mike Evans is the only wide receiver producing as a pass-catcher against the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

Evans caught five passes on eight targets for 76 yards. After him, Deebo Samuel Sr. had two receptions on two targets for 26 receiving yards and a touchdown. Overall, from a pass-catching perspective, tight end George Kittle also had an impressive game, catching four passes on six targets for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Nonetheless, without Kittle, Jacob Cowing and Brandin Cooks saw only one target each, and neither recorded a reception. As a result, it will be interesting to see whether the Niners pursue a wideout who’s more than a warm body and can be a serious option for Brock Purdy.

Niners Receive Potential Trade Option to Bolster WR Group

So, what potential option could be out there between now and the trade deadline? Former Niners running back Raheem Mostert believes that Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. would make sense for San Francisco.

“We know that his mindset hasn’t always been there in regards to how he plays, and he needs that confidence,” Mostert said in a Sept. 30 video from CBS Sports. “So what better way than to put him in a different situation with a whole new team that gives him that confidence and that boost and that morale eventually to get back to that rookie year?

“That rookie year was exciting for not only him, but for fans, for everybody else that was watching him and a team that comes to mind for me, I’m thinking about the San Francisco 49ers. I think that’ll be a great fit for him, with Mike Evans. We’ll see what that injury entails, but obviously, you’re dealing with a vet like Mike Evans, and I think it’ll be a perfect fit.”