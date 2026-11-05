San Francisco 49ers Get Positive Injury News on RB Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers are entering Week 9 with a 6-1 record and coming off their much-needed bye.

San Francisco will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, but they continue to deal with a plethora of injuries, including one to star running back Christian McCaffrey. He suffered a hamstring strain in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

McCaffrey didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he made it clear afterward that he feels good heading into Sunday’s game.

“It wasn’t too bad,” McCaffrey said. “I think having the bye week was awesome, but I feel great.”

49ers Get Positive News on McCaffrey

Although McCaffrey didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice, he returned to the field Thursday, which is a great sign for his status on Sunday.

If he can practice again Friday, McCaffrey should be in good shape to play against the Raiders.

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) seen participating in early open portion of practice Thursday, per @nwagoner. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 5, 2026

49ers Likely to Be Without Mike Evans & Deebo Samuel

Speaking on KNBR Thursday morning, 49ers general manager John Lynch revealed that San Francisco will likely be without veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. Evans continues to deal with tendinitis in his Achilles, while Samuel rehabs a hamstring injury.

“I don’t know if I would rule that out,” Lynch said when asked if he would rule Evans out against the Raiders. “That’s probably likely that he won’t be out there Sunday. What we’re really trying to do there, you know he’s got that tendinitis that flared up, and I think you learn from the history, right?

“He’s such a competitor that it’s hard to hold him back, but that’s what we have to do,” Lynch added. “Again, looking out for the best interest of our team and for Mike, and we’re committed to doing that.”

GM John Lynch on KNBR: It’s likely Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel will not be available Sunday against the Raiders. But the 49ers are getting back Demarcus Robinson and KhaDarel Hodge — two players who were among the six active wide receivers for Week 1. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 5, 2026

Fortunately for San Francisco, the 49ers expect veteran WR DeMarcus Robinson to return, giving quarterback Brock Purdy another option on the outside.