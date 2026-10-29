San Francisco 49ers GM Provides Major Injury Update on WR Mike Evans

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a 29-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, their first defeat of the NFL season.

Now sitting at 6-1 overall, they’re in the middle of their bye week, but there’s growing optimism that they’ll welcome back several injured players for their Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans missed the team’s Week 7 loss while battling a rib injury and Achilles tendinitis, though he had continued playing through the rib injury.

Speaking on KNBR this week, 49ers general manager John Lynch gave an in-depth update on Evans’ status during the bye week.

Lynch made it clear that Evans is doing everything he can to put himself in the best possible position to be as healthy as possible for the second half of the season.

“Mike’s been working tirelessly,” Lynch said on KNBR. “He’ll continue to do that. He’s on a great plan, and I think the idea is you’ve just got to quiet that thing down. We dealt with that with [RB] Christian [McCaffrey] last year—remember, he had that bilateral. We talked about that a lot, and fortunately with Mike, it’s just on the one side.

“He’s dealt with it some throughout his career, but it got to a point where it was really inhibiting his ability to play. At that point, you’ve got to take him out and try to quiet the thing down. Making good progress on that. We need to continue, and Mike will be tireless in his efforts to do that.”

Looking at Evans’ 2026 Season With 49ers

In his 13th NFL season, Evans signed with the 49ers this past offseason and has been a major addition to their offense, forming a strong connection with quarterback Brock Purdy.

Despite battling injuries, Evans has hauled in 27 receptions on 39 targets for 420 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season.

The six-time Pro Bowler is closing in on 900 career receptions and has recorded 13,742 receiving yards and 111 touchdowns.

Kyle Shanahan Talks About Evans’ Success

Roughly two weeks ago, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed Evans’ success with the team and his connection with Purdy.

“Mike has been so obviously that good to anybody who watches him and especially to me watching him over the years,” Shanahan said, via 49ers on SI. “He’s always been right there as the best and some people can match with him, but he’s just such a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“To get him here, just things that we weren’t used to doing as much not having a guy like him. I remember always telling Brock and stuff like, ‘Hey, there’s times you’re just going to sit there and wait and Mike will get it done. You don’t need to progress even if your feet tell you to. If the coverage doesn’t go there, you just wait and give him time because he’ll come down with it.’”