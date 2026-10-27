San Francisco 49ers Suddenly Cut Veteran WR After Falcons Loss

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a sluggish performance on Sunday, when they lost their first game of the NFL season to the Atlanta Falcons, 29-20.

San Francisco turned the ball over four times on offense and played without several key players across the roster. The team had just four active wide receivers on the 53-man roster.

Now, the 49ers enter a much-needed Week 8 bye. Based on head coach Kyle Shanahan’s comments Monday, they could welcome back roughly seven players, including wide receivers Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and DeMarcus Robinson, for their Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

49ers Cut Veteran WR

With the bye week underway, the 49ers made some notable roster moves Tuesday, in addition to the blockbuster trade for Indianapolis Colts pass rusher DeForest Buckner.

They officially released 30-year-old veteran wide receiver Malik Turner from the practice squad and signed defensive lineman Kevin Givens.

“The #49ers today announced they have signed DL Kevin Givens to the team’s practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.”

The #49ers today announced they have signed DL Kevin Givens to the team’s practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad. 📰: https://t.co/sYVTibTKvW https://t.co/i3ibEYshxR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 27, 2026

Turner’s NFL Career

Turner made his NFL debut with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 but has spent much of his career with the 49ers. He signed with San Francisco in 2022 and has remained with the organization on and off since. He’s primarily served on special teams while providing depth at wide receiver.

Across seven seasons in which he recorded stats, Turner appeared in 49 games. He caught 29 passes on 42 targets for 414 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per reception.

Looking at the 49ers

The 49ers could make more roster moves this week and next as they welcome back injured players from injured reserve and integrate new trade acquisition DeForest Buckner. They’ll need to clear roster spots to accommodate the returning players and Buckner.

San Francisco remains atop the NFC West for now. After facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, the 49ers will take on the Dallas Cowboys, the undefeated Minnesota Vikings and the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.