49ers Trade Pitch Could Determine Playoff Fate for Vikings

Considering all the injuries the San Francisco 49ers have endured the team might want to hold tight to backup quarterback Mac Jones — and make sure they don’t help another NFC team by sending him away in a trade.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called a possible trade of Jones from the 49ers to the Minnesota Vikings a move that could “shake up the playoff race” and essentially save Minnesota’s season.
The Vikings are trying to win games with Kyler Murray right now and are 6-1, but they only have 11 touchdowns on offense — the second-worst total in the NFL.
“The San Francisco 49ers might demand a second-round pick and more for Jones, but it would be worth it for the Vikings, who have been trying to stabilize the quarterback position since Kirk Cousins led their offense between 2018 and 2023,” Moton wrote on November 4. “In 11 games (eight starts) last year, Jones threw for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He was a highly productive and efficient starter while filling in for an injured Brock Purdy.”
Vikings Star’s Unusual Outburst Underlines Issue
The Vikings’ need to make a move was underlined after their Week 8 loss to NFC North rival Detroit Lions — a game in which the Vikings once again failed to use NFL All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson the way they should have.
It led to an unusual outburst — for Jefferson — in which he refused to speak with reporters after the game.
“Justin Jefferson declined to speak to reporters after the Vikings’ loss to the Lions,” The Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Ben Goessling wrote on his official X account.
“Justin Jefferson has only one 100-yard receiving day in his last 18 games,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis wrote on his official X account. “Jordan Addison has only two 100-yard performances since 2024. They’re on pace for a combined 106 receptions this season, fewer than Jefferson has had individually in three separate seasons.”
Jones Headed for Lucrative Payday This Offseason
Jones, a 1st-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2021, has breathed life back into his career after stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 and the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, where he’s shown he can be a high-level NFL quarterback.
That should mean a huge payday and an opportunity to be a starter again when he hits free agency in 2027 — a trade to the Minnesota Vikings might jumpstart that because they are so desperate for competent quarterback play.
49ers Trade Pitch Could Determine Playoff Fate for Vikings