49ers Trade Pitch Could Determine Playoff Fate for Vikings

Considering all the injuries the San Francisco 49ers have endured the team might want to hold tight to backup quarterback Mac Jones — and make sure they don’t help another NFC team by sending him away in a trade.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called a possible trade of Jones from the 49ers to the Minnesota Vikings a move that could “shake up the playoff race” and essentially save Minnesota’s season.

The Vikings are trying to win games with Kyler Murray right now and are 6-1, but they only have 11 touchdowns on offense — the second-worst total in the NFL.