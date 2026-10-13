49ers Get Blunt Take Amid Speculation on Vikings’ Jauan Jennings

Former San Francisco 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings doesn’t appear to be having an ideal time with the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran wideout has two catches for nine yards in four games. As a result, with the trade deadline nearing, there’s speculation about whether Jennings could be on the move.

Moreover, one potential landing spot is reuniting with the Niners. This past offseason, the 49ers reunited with Deebo Samuel Sr. and Dre Greenlaw, so the team could continue this trend.

The 49ers also have a need at wideout given that Samuel was the latest receiver to suffer an injury and the only reliable option in that room is Mike Evans. Despite the need, KNBR’s Larry Krueger isn’t jumping so quickly on the idea of San Francisco going after Jennings.

“I wouldn’t do a third-round pick for Jauan Jennings,” Krueger said on the Oct. 13 edition of “49ers Collective.” “I’m not even sure if he’s what they need. I think they need more of a threat. I would say the guy that I would try to get is Wan’Dale Robinson out of Tennessee because he’s younger, and he’s still very productive.

“He still runs the right routes and does all the right things. He caught 90 balls last year from Jaxson Dart. He’s on a team that’s going nowhere. I think if I have to move a third- or fourth-round pick, I’d rather do it for a Wan’Dale Robinson, a Brian Thomas Jr., somebody a little bit on the younger side.”

49ers Should Swing Big Rather Than Trade for Jauan Jennings

Moreover, former 49ers offensive lineman Alex Boone would like to see the Niners swing for the fences and give themselves an option that causes opposing teams not to focus too much on Evans.

“You have the Niners going, ‘Man, we are desperate because we’re 5-0, and it’s a real 5-0. We just need someone that has two fucking hands and fast feet right out there,'” Boone said in the same episode. “If it takes a first-rounder, welcome to how the Rams win. Guess what? We need it. If we get this, we could possibly push ourselves into a Super Bowl because everybody over here on the sick table is coming back. Now we get all of them plus what we just traded for.

“I get that it would be fun to go after Jauan Jennings, but if you’re really pushing for the Super Bowl, you’re pushing for somebody serious, and you’re going after the highest dude because you’re like, hey, we need to make waves, we need to continuously push this rock up the hill, and it’s only going to get harder.’“

Jauan Jennings Situation Could Work in Niners Favor

Meanwhile, if the 49ers are keen on Jennings, Krueger believes that the situation in Minnesota does favor the Niners, given the wideout’s strong personality could cause issues in the Vikings’ dressing room.

“[Jennings is] unhappy in Minnesota, and he’s going to make it uncomfortable for them,” Krueger added. “They may just say, ‘Hey, get lost. We’ll give him to you because he’s causing a huge stink in our room right now.’ He’s got a powerful personality. When he’s not happy, you can feel his unhappiness in the room. So I think that plays in the Niners’ favor here.”