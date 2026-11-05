Seahawks Ink Ex-49ers Signal-Caller Amid QB Uncertainty

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Wednesday afternoon the team could add another quarterback. A few hours later, that’s exactly what the Seahawks did.

The team announced Wednesday it has added quarterback Adrian Martinez to the practice squad. Martinez’s lone NFL regular season appearance came with the San Francisco 49ers last year.

Overall last season, Martinez dressed for 16 games with the 49ers and New York Jets. He receive a chance on the field in only one of them.

The Seahawks signed Martinez hours after Macdonald told reporters starter Sam Darnold wouldn’t play in Week 9 versus the Arizona Cardinals. Backup Drew Lock is also dealing with an elbow injury.

In addition to Martinez, the Seahawks also announced signing linebacker Jamie Sheriff to their practice squad Wednesday.

Seahawks Sign QB Adrian Martinez

Martinez has bounced around the league since not getting selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. The signal-caller first signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions. After spending the 2023 preseason in Detroit, the Lions waived Martinez.

Following a stint with the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL where he won league MVP, Martinez joined the Jets for the first time. He didn’t make the team’s roster in August 2024 but spent that fall on the team’s practice squad.

Last season, he bounced back and forth between the 49ers and Jets. His lone regular season appearance on the field came during his first San Francisco stint.

Martinez played one offensive snaps for the 49ers in Week 9. He took a knee on a play at the very end of the game.

The quarterback returned to San Francisco on a reserve/futures contract in January. At the end of August, the 49ers cut Martinez at the roster deadline.

In college, Martinez played four seasons at Nebraska and one campaign for Kansas State. He was a dual-threat quarterback in college, where he posted 51 passing touchdowns and 45 rushing scores in 49 career games.

Martinez also threw for 9,752 yards while averaging 7.9 yards per attempt. He ran for 2,928 yards on the ground.

Who Will Start Behind Center for Seahawks in Week 9?

More than likely, Lock will start for the Seahawks on Sunday. But with the addition of Martinez, there could be more uncertainty around the team’s quarterback room than when Macdonald left the podium Wednesday afternoon.

Macdonald told reporters Lock hadn’t thrown much over the past couple weeks since injuring his elbow in practice. The head coach added the plan was for the team to see how Lock performs in practice while splitting repetitions with QB3 Jalen Milroe.

Macdonald left open the possibility that the team would add another quarterback. So the addition of Martinez isn’t surprising.

But it could be an indication that Lock isn’t as healthy as the team hoped. He was already splitting repetitions with Milroe on Wednesday, as the Seahawks were preparing for the possibility that Lock won’t be ready.

Signing Martinez is another sign that could be the case for Seattle in Week 9.

One thing is for certain — Darnold won’t be playing. Macdonald ruled out Darnold because of a quad injury. Darnold sustained the ailment at the end of the team’s Week 8 matchup.

Lock is 1-0 as a starter this season. He has posted an 11-18 record in his NFL career but a 2-1 mark with the Seahawks.

Milroe hasn’t started a game in his NFL career. He has never attempted a pass either, and this fall, Milroe hasn’t taken a snap in the regular season.