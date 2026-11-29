Zach Charbonnet had just two carries for seven yards before he walked to the locker room with a Seattle Seahawks team doctor in the first quarter Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks listed him as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

UPDATE: Charbonnet returned in the second quarter after a brief stay in the locker room.

It was Charbonnet’s fourth game back from a knee injury he suffered against those same 49ers. He tore his left ACL in Seattle’s 41-6 divisional-round win in January, ending his season two wins shy of a Super Bowl title. He had rushed for a career-high 730 yards and led Seattle with 12 rushing touchdowns during the regular season.

Charbonnet opened this season on the physically unable to perform list. Seattle activated him on Oct. 22, but his first carry had to wait until Week 8. He ran six times for 23 yards against the Chicago Bears, then gained 77 yards on 16 carries against the Arizona Cardinals.

By the time Seattle reached its bye, he was coming off a 20-carry, 94-yard game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’d say he’s playing some of his best football, if not his best football of his career,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday.

Seahawks Turn to Jadarian Price With Backfield Shorthanded

Rookie Jadarian Price was in line for most of the carries if Charbonnet couldn’t return. When Seattle last faced the 49ers in Week 5, Price was on injured reserve with a chest injury and Charbonnet was still rehabbing his knee. George Holani and Emanuel Wilson handled the rushing duties that day. Neither was available for the rematch.

Price, Seattle’s first-round pick out of Notre Dame, missed four games before returning the same night as Charbonnet. He scored his first NFL touchdown in Las Vegas, taking a handoff 12 yards around left end to give Seattle a third-quarter lead it held the rest of the way.

Holani sprained his MCL on the opening kickoff in Las Vegas. Seattle placed him on injured reserve Monday and made Wilson a healthy scratch Sunday. That left Velus Jones Jr., whom the Seahawks elevated from the practice squad Saturday, as the only other active back behind Price. Jones entered the game with nine carries for 29 yards in six appearances this season.

Sam Darnold Returns Behind a Shuffled Seahawks Line

Sam Darnold started Sunday for the first time since Seattle’s Week 8 loss to Chicago. He played through a rib injury that night, but a quadriceps injury kept him out of the next two games. Drew Lock won both starts in his place. Darnold returned to practice after the bye and went through the full week without limitations.

“I felt like I could have played the week after if it was just the rib,” Darnold said Friday.

Darnold got his left tackle back, too. Charles Cross returned from a three-game absence with an ankle injury, allowing Josh Jones to move from left tackle to right. Starter Abraham Lucas was out with an ankle injury, and left guard Quenton Nelson remained sidelined with a knee injury.

On defense, tackle Leonard Williams returned after missing two games with a stinger.