Bears’ Ben Johnson Makes Feelings Clear on Win Over Seahawks

After a dominating win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, the Seattle Seahawks fell 34-17 in a Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ defense couldn’t make Caleb Williams too uncomfortable and contain the Bears offense as they did with Kansas City.

Williams went 24-for-34 on his pass attempts for 247 passing yards, one touchdown, and a passer rating of 101.0. Moreover, it was D’Andre Swift who found the back of the end zone frequently in this game as he recorded three rushing touchdowns to go with his 27 carries and 69 rushing yards.

The Bears offense took advantage of every trip in the red zone against the Seahawks defense, going 4-for-4. After the win, head coach Ben Johnson spoke about Chicago’s road win in Seattle.

“A tremendous amount of respect for that opponent,” Johnson told reporters on Nov. 2. “I think that’s a really good football team that we just played. That defense was No. 1 in a lot of categories. That special teams unit is top five. They were No. 1 a year ago. I think they’re No. 2 right now this year. Their offense can score in bunches also. They got a lot of dynamic weapons on that side of the ball.

“To see us go out there and play a physical brand of football, we thought that was going to be important for us. That showed up in that first drive. I thought our guys came out with their hair on fire, and I think it carried over for 60 minutes. There were some ebbs and flows throughout that game, and yet it felt like we responded really well as a team and rallied together. So that was exciting to see.”

Ben Johnson on Handling Seahawks Defense, Seattle Crowd

Johnson also spoke about how Williams was able to handle not only the Seahawks’ pressure, but also the Seattle crowd, which allowed for the Bears offense to maneuver at an effective rate to secure the road win.

“We knew it was going to be challenging, and this was one of the more elaborate game plans in terms of what we were asking him to do as well,” Johnson added. “That had a lot to do with their scheme, and we needed that out of him to make sure we were getting into a good play that had a chance.

“You still looked down. He had a couple of delay-of-games and false starts and things of that nature. The crowd did impact our operation, but he stayed calm, cool, and collected throughout. I think there were some times where it can get a little bit chaotic, and yet he didn’t allow that to faze him at all.”

Caleb Williams on Securing Road Week 8 Win

Meanwhile, after the win over Seattle, Williams spoke with the media and shared his thoughts on the road victory.

“When we come in, we’re also a force to be reckoned with,” Williams told reporters on Nov. 2. “They just won a Super Bowl last year. They got a bunch of guys back. That’s a worthy opponent on all sides of the ball: offense, defense, special teams.

“They got All-Pro guys and a bunch of talent over there. They got the scheme, and so we knew it was going to be a challenge. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We knew our identity had to show up for us, and I think it did today.”