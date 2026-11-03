Bears’ Caleb Williams Has Strong Words After Beating Seahawks

After a dominating win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, the Seattle Seahawks fell 34-17 in a Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, the Seahawks defense couldn’t make Caleb Williams too uncomfortable.

Williams went 24-for-34 on his pass attempts for 247 passing yards, one touchdown, and a passer rating of 101.0. Moreover, it was D’Andre Swift who found the back of the end zone frequently in this game as he recorded three rushing touchdowns to go with his 27 carries and 69 rushing yards.

After the win over Seattle, Williams spoke with the media and shared his thoughts on the road victory.

“When we come in, we’re also a force to be reckoned with,” Williams told reporters on Nov. 2. “They just won a Super Bowl last year. They got a bunch of guys back. That’s a worthy opponent on all sides of the ball: offense, defense, special teams.

“They got All-Pro guys and a bunch of talent over there. They got the scheme, and so we knew it was going to be a challenge. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We knew our identity had to show up for us, and I think it did today.”

Caleb Williams on Seeing Jeffery Simmons Face Seahawks O-Line

Meanwhile, the Seahawks had trouble containing new Bears defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who recorded six tackles and one sack against the Seattle offense. After the game, Williams spoke about seeing Simmons wreak havoc against the Seahawks.

“I’m happy he’s on our side,” Williams added. “He helps everybody on that field on the defense. He helps the D-line when he gets double-teamed. He frees up other guys to be able to go be special. And then when he gets one-on-ones, he allows himself to wreak havoc. I’m excited he’s on our team. He’s a big key piece for us, and we have to focus on keep going.”

Richard Sherman Gets Candid on Seattle’s Loss to Bears

In the loss to Chicago, the Seattle offense went 1-for-11 on third downs as they couldn’t extend drives when needed. As a result, former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman continues to believe that third downs are arguably the biggest concern.

“The problem started offensively on third down,” Sherman said in a Nov. 2 video on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” YouTube channel. “Third down has been a problem for this team and continues to be a problem… The things that are fixable offensively, they have to get this run game fixed.

“I don’t know if they’re going to have to go away from the zone and go into a gap scheme, but one for 10 on third down isn’t acceptable. It’s been a consistent problem all season long.”

Seattle will face the Arizona Cardinals next on their schedule on Nov. 8, and they’ll be looking for a bounce-back performance as Seattle couldn’t build momentum after their dominant win over Kansas City.

Nonetheless, if they overlook the Cardinals, they could be in trouble, with Arizona having defeated the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in two of the last three weeks. As a result, they have some positive momentum heading into this game.