Richard Sherman Gets Blunt on Seahawks’ Week 8 Loss to Bears

After a dominating win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, the Seattle Seahawks fell 34-17 in a Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears. Moreover, one of the concerns from this game is their inability to convert on third down.

In the loss to Chicago, the Seattle offense went 1-for-11 on third downs as they couldn’t extend drives when needed. As a result, former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman continues to believe that third downs are arguably the biggest concern.

“The problem started offensively on third down,” Sherman said in a Nov. 2 video on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” YouTube channel. “Third down has been a problem for this team and continues to be a problem… The things that are fixable offensively, they have to get this run game fixed.

“I don’t know if they’re going to have to go away from the zone and go into a gap scheme, but one for [11] on third down isn’t acceptable. It’s been a consistent problem all season long.”

Richard Sherman Not Worried About Seahawks O-Line

Meanwhile, one area that Sherman isn’t worried about is the Seahawks offensive line. Despite giving up three sacks in this game, the former cornerback believes that the group will be okay.

With the arrival of Quenton Nelson and other players getting adjusted to their new roles, it will take time for the group to gel.

“I know people may feel like, ‘Oh, Quenton Nelson, man, he’s not worth the money. He’s not,'” Sherman added. “Offensive linemen take a second to blossom and gel and do all that.

“Their offensive line’s going to be fine, I think, once Charles Cross gets back. Grey Zabel is still getting used to the footwork and the little things that are going to be different for this offensive line. I do think they’re going to be fine. The run game is still stagnant, not getting enough out of it.”

Richard Sherman Wants Others on Seattle’s Offense to Step Up

Sherman does note that other players will need to start stepping up on offense, and it can’t be the same players being asked to bail the Seahawks offense. No one outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba had an impact in the Seattle passing game.

Furthermore, the Seahawks’ running game was nonexistent in this loss to the Bears, as Seattle only recorded 81 total rushing yards. As a result, Seattle needs to find the answer that can kickstart their run game so they don’t lean too heavily on the passing attack.

“Eventually, defenses are going to catch on to what this team is doing, and they’re going to need help from other guys,” Sherman said. “They’re going to need Cooper Kupp to get involved. He had a touchdown on the day. They’re going to need the tight ends…

“They’re going to need other guys to step up. But the run game has to get going. They have to be better on first and second down if they’re ever going to have the success they want to have with this offense. I think the offensive line is going to get it together.”