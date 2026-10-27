Mike Macdonald Pushes Back on Charles Cross Injury Report Before Bears Game

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald isn’t ready to commit to a recovery timeline for Charles Cross, despite a report suggesting the starting left tackle will miss time with an ankle injury.

Cross exited Seattle’s 20-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 25, and did not return. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport subsequently reported that Cross suffered a high-ankle sprain, with hopes that he could return within one to two weeks.

However, during his Monday press conference, Macdonald pushed back when asked about the reported timeline, making it clear that the information had not come from him or the Seahawks’ medical staff.

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Mike Macdonald Responds to Charles Cross Injury Report

According to Rapoport’s October 26 report, imaging revealed a high-ankle sprain that would force Cross to miss time. His recovery could take one to two weeks, depending on how rehabilitation progresses.

But Macdonald declined to confirm that assessment when reporters asked about the injury.

“Charles has an ankle, and we’ll see how long it’s going to be,” Macdonald said.

Asked whether the Seahawks were considering placing Cross on injured reserve, Macdonald responded, “We haven’t had that conversation yet.”

The coach also declined to confirm whether Cross had suffered a high-ankle sprain, describing the issue simply as an ankle injury.

Then came a question about reports that Cross could miss multiple games.

“I saw the report, but that didn’t come from me or our trainer,” Macdonald said.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Rapoport’s reporting is inaccurate. Macdonald did not deny that Cross could miss time, nor did he offer a competing recovery timeline. But the coach made it clear that Seattle has not publicly committed to an extended absence.

The comments add another layer to the injury situation, which Heavy previously reported following Seattle’s victory over Kansas City.

Will Charles Cross Play Against the Chicago Bears?

Cross’ availability for the Seahawks’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears on November 2 remains uncertain.

Rapoport’s report suggests Cross is expected to miss time, placing his status for the upcoming game in serious doubt. Macdonald, however, stopped short of ruling out the offensive tackle.

When asked whether Seattle was preparing for the Bears game as though Cross would be unavailable, the coach again declined to make a definitive statement.

“We’re really not proceeding with anything right now—he’s got an ankle and we’re taking it day by day,” Macdonald said.

For now, the Seahawks have not announced that Cross will miss Monday’s game, and Macdonald has not provided an official return date.

His participation in practice later this week should offer a clearer indication of whether he has a realistic chance of facing Chicago.

Seahawks Have Josh Jones as Potential Charles Cross Replacement

If Cross cannot play against the Bears, veteran offensive tackle Josh Jones is the most obvious replacement.

Jones took over at left tackle after Cross exited in the fourth quarter against Kansas City, giving Seattle an experienced option if its starter needs additional recovery time.

But losing Cross would still represent a significant challenge for an offense that showed signs of improvement against the Chiefs.

Seattle held Kansas City without a sack of quarterback Sam Darnold after the Seahawks had surrendered five sacks in each of their previous two games. That improvement helped Seattle secure a much-needed victory following a difficult stretch.

Cross has started all seven games this season and all 69 regular-season games he has played since the Seahawks selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

For an offense trying to build on Sunday’s performance, continuity along the offensive line would be valuable.

Whether Seattle gets that continuity against Chicago is still an open question. And despite the reported recovery timetable, Macdonald isn’t prepared to provide an answer just yet.