Chris Jones Has Strong Words After Chiefs Lose to Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t get anything going against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. Despite the Seahawks coming into the contest on a two-game losing streak, the Chiefs couldn’t get much going against Seattle, especially on offense.

Kansas City’s rushing attack struggled to gain traction, with former Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III limited to 36 yards on 14 carries. The lack of production on the ground left the Chiefs searching for answers offensively.

Patrick Mahomes also had a difficult outing against Seattle’s defense. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 165 yards and threw one interception, finishing with a 58.3 passer rating. Meanwhile, on defense, the Chiefs had a promising first quarter.

However, after that, the Seahawks would go on to score 20 points in the next three quarters. Sam Darnold went 20-for-28 on his pass attempts for 257 passing yards and a passer rating of 96.9.

Furthermore, Emanuel Wilson recorded 24 carries for 100 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded nine receptions for 12 targets for 150 receiving yards and one touchdown.

After the loss, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones spoke with the media and shared his thoughts on what went wrong for Kansas City.

“It’s a lot of things we could have done better,” Jones told reporters after the 20-3 loss on Oct. 25. “I think we gave up a 21-yard run, a few more stops on third down that we let slip on us. I think more so just watching the film and being critical of yourself as a player, as an individual, and also as a whole, as a defense or offense.”

Chris Jones on Not Being Able to Bring Down Sam Darnold

The Kansas City defense couldn’t bring Darnold down for any sacks. As a result, Jones was asked about the challenge of bringing down the Seahawks quarterback.

“I think we got to do a better job as a D-line in closing the pocket, filling those voids, and making sure he doesn’t have an escape lane,” Jones added. “I think we didn’t do such a good job today because he was able to make a third-down positive yard gain once again.

“So I think that’s something we can look at on film and correct. Just watching film more. Watch film, correct the errors that we made, and get ready and prepare for Denver.”

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs’ Loss to Seahawks

Meanwhile, Mahomes acknowledged that the Chiefs played into Seattle’s hands by allowing the Seahawks to take an early lead and control the pace of the game.

“I thought especially early in the game, my feet were kind of getting me into trouble where I could have maybe sat in the pocket and made some of the throws down the field,” Mahomes told reporters after the loss. “I got better a little bit later in the game.

“But at the same time, whenever you play a team like that, you can’t let them get ahead and get into a game they want to play because they’ve had a lot of success doing that, and so you’ve got to be better starting faster, especially with me, and then try to do better throughout the entire game.”