Patrick Mahomes Gets Candid About Chiefs’ Loss to Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks‘ defense dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in a 20-3 victory on Oct. 25 at Lumen Field, helping the reigning Super Bowl champions secure a much-needed win after a two-game losing streak.

Kansas City’s rushing attack struggled to gain traction, with former Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III limited to 36 yards on 14 carries. The lack of production on the ground left the Chiefs searching for answers offensively.

Patrick Mahomes also had a difficult outing against Seattle’s defense. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 165 yards and threw one interception, finishing with a 58.3 passer rating.

After the game, Mahomes acknowledged that the Chiefs played into Seattle’s hands by allowing the Seahawks to take an early lead and control the pace of the game.

“I thought especially early in the game, my feet were kind of getting me into trouble where I could have maybe sat in the pocket and made some of the throws down the field,” Mahomes told reporters after the loss. “I got better a little bit later in the game.

“But at the same time, whenever you play a team like that, you can’t let them get ahead and get into a game they want to play because they’ve had a lot of success doing that, and so you’ve got to be better starting faster, especially with me, and then try to do better throughout the entire game.”

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs Have to Learn From Loss

Moreover, Mahomes noted that playing against the Seahawks defense that frustrated them on offense is a learning experience. Whether it was the run or passing game, Kansas City couldn’t get anything going to break through against Seattle.

“You got your tail kicked,” Mahomes added. “Didn’t execute offensively, especially around that midfield area. Kept us away from a lot of points, or at least enough points to be competitive. But it’s stuff you gotta learn from. I mean, that’s obviously a really good defense, and we didn’t execute at a high enough level to have success.”

Seahawks Were Ready to Shut Down Chiefs’ Offense

Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV noted the defense was eager to prove itself on the primetime stage by containing one of the NFL’s top running backs this season and shutting down one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

“We can play,” Jones told reporters postgame. “We go out there, and that’s our goal: To shut you down, shut your lights out. So I think that’s big ups to the defense today. We came out there, executed, and were able to stop a real good offense.”

Jones also shared the team’s mindset of shutting down Walker, who has been on a tear, as the Seahawks defense made sure that their former teammate wasn’t going to be the reason that they lost.

“Just getting after [Walker], man,” Jones added. “We knew what type of running back was coming in here. Of course, he’s been here, so we know what type of running back he is, but we don’t allow people to run through our defense. That’s just us. We were able to execute against a really good running back today and hold him to minimal yards in that category.”