Seahawks Receive Compelling Trade Message on Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty

The Seattle Seahawks might not be making a move for a running back ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. It looks like they’ll look to see what they have in Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price for the remainder of the season.

Nonetheless, could running back be a position they evaluate this upcoming offseason? If Charbonnet doesn’t look like his old self before the torn ACL injury and Price doesn’t offer signs that he’s a potential RB1, then perhaps the Seahawks do look at that position.

Still, there are a handful of days until the trade deadline, and that approach might change.

As for what running back could be a fit in Seattle, Christopher Kline of FanSided floated the Seahawks as a potential trade destination for Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, who might need a change of scenery as he hasn’t taken that step in his development.

“The Seattle Seahawks rank 17th in rushing yards, but 24th in efficiency at 3.9 yards per carry,” Kline wrote in a Nov. 1 article. “The difference compared to last season, with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in the backfield, couldn’t be more stark. The hope is that Zach Charbonnet’s return from the IR can awaken the Seahawks’ run game, but the Seahawks are missing Walker’s game-changing presence.

“Jeanty probably won’t replicate Walker’s production one-for-one. But he’s a dangerous, multi-faceted weapon who’d benefit from a bit of winning DNA. When it comes to running the football, Jeanty only has one game this season with over 100 rushing yards, and in the win over the New York Jets, the second-year back only had two carries for nine yards.”

Ashton Jeanty Would Bolster Seahawks’ Running Game

Moreover, Kline notes that the Seahawks need to improve their running game if they want to have another run at a Super Bowl. The ground game will allow for Seattle to tone down the pass attempts from Sam Darnold.

“Leaving Kubiak’s scheme for the offense Kubiak left behind would be ironic, but it’d be all the sweeter if Jeanty can find new life in the Pacific Northwest,” Kline added in his article.

“The Seahawks need a solid run game to take the pressure off of Sam Darnold, who has looked out of sorts all season. Seattle is still on the Super Bowl radar, but their spot among the hierarchy of contenders will only get more precarious without meaningful change.”

Will Seattle Make Another Move Before Trade Deadline?

Meanwhile, Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk weighed in on whether Seattle should be looking to make one more big move in the next handful of days to bolster any weakness on the team.

“Do they need one more move to get them over the top in what promises to be a very good division and also a very good conference? My answer is not yet,” Salk said in an Oct. 31 video. “Could they? Maybe.

“But I would want to see exactly what it looks like with Zach Charbonnet and/or Jadarian Price back before I went out and traded for another running back. It’s an awkward fit. Charbonnet is a good player when he’s healthy.”