Seahawks Issued Trade Deadline Take Amid Jonathan Taylor Speculation

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the teams that got the ball rolling in making big trades ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline as they traded a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts for guard Quenton Nelson.

Nonetheless, given that the Seahawks are in a competitive division and conference, should they make another move that can solidify them as one of, if not the best team, in the conference?

Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk weighed in on whether Seattle should be looking to make one more big move in the next handful of days to bolster any weakness on the team.

“Do they need one more move to get them over the top in what promises to be a very good division and also a very good conference? My answer is not yet,” Salk said in an Oct. 31 video. “Could they? Maybe.

“But I would want to see exactly what it looks like with Zach Charbonnet and/or Jadarian Price back before I went out and traded for another running back. It’s an awkward fit. Charbonnet is a good player when he’s healthy.”

Seahawks Don’t Need Another Running Back

Although there are some takes that want the Seahawks to pursue Colts’ Jonathan Taylor to give them a bona fide RB1, Salk doesn’t see that position as a serious need, and if Seattle were to make another move, it should be on defense.

“Jadarian Price looked like he had exactly the skill set that they thought he did, and if he could hang on to the ball, he may be the explosive complement to Charbonnet that they need,” Salk added. “I don’t need to see them go out and spend more assets and resources on another running back unless I know one or both of those guys aren’t going to be able to do the job.

“They’ve got two weeks now to try to figure that out before the trade deadline. If they want to make a move anywhere else, quite frankly, I would rather see it be somewhere on defense. Continue to shore up the best part of this team and make it even better. Maybe that’s an extra pass rusher. Maybe that’s another cornerback, somebody for depth. But I gotta tell you, I don’t need to see them do anything right now.”

Richard Sherman Urges Seattle to Pursue Jonathan Taylor

Meanwhile, one person who would like for Seattle to make that move for Taylor would be former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.

“I think a team they’ve already made a trade with, the Seattle Seahawks, would be in the mix for Jonathan Taylor as well,” Sherman said in an Oct. 29 video from “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “I’m sure John Schneider and Ed Dodds are having those conversations right now about what it would take.

“I’m guessing it would take a Day 1 pick and maybe a little bit more to get Jonathan Taylor out of Indianapolis. He’s the guy who could help this team the most. Everybody needs great running backs, but they need one really badly.”