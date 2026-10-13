Seahawks Star Cooper Kupp Sends Message After Controversial 49ers Loss

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is turning the page after Sunday’s controversial 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, even as fans continue to debate the officiating decision that ended Seattle’s comeback attempt.

Kupp, who was ruled short of a first down on Seattle’s final offensive play, shared a pair of messages on social media following the defeat.

“Back to work. Eyes forward,” Kupp wrote on X on October 11.

He followed that message with an Instagram post featuring photos of himself in a Seahawks uniform, accompanied by a three-word caption: “Next page mindset.”

Notably, the posts did not feature images of his controversial play, but on Instagram he highlighted other plays of his from the game — giving authenticity to his message. Kupp, himself, appears to have moved on.

The posts struck a different tone from some Seahawks fans, who remain frustrated over the controversial fourth-down ruling that helped San Francisco escape Lumen Field with a victory.

Cooper Kupp’s Message Draws Reactions From Seahawks Fans

Kupp’s Instagram post, which had accumulated more than 13,000 likes by the time of the accompanying screenshot, drew responses from fans still processing the loss.

“Can’t change what’s already written. But we can always write some more,” one commenter wrote.

Others were more focused on the officials’ decision.

“It was a first down for the chiefs in the same scenario but not for you? Okay….” another fan commented.

“You are the best, that was a first down why the whiners and the zebras ruined it,” another wrote.

The frustration stems from Seattle’s final possession Sunday, when Kupp appeared to extend the football toward the first-down marker on fourth-and-10 with less than a minute remaining.

Officials determined that the ball had crossed the sideline before reaching the line to gain, resulting in a turnover on downs. Replay review allowed the ruling to stand, giving San Francisco possession and effectively ending the game.

Yet Kupp himself did not dispute the outcome when speaking to reporters afterward.

“I knew it was close, but clearly it was short,” Kupp said, according to Seahawks.com. “There’s not enough there, I’ve got to find a way to get that fourth down.”

NFL Explains Controversial Cooper Kupp Ruling

The NFL subsequently offered an explanation for why Kupp was denied the first down, despite replays that left some viewers convinced he had reached the necessary yardage.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brady Henderson in a pool report, NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth explained that officials were examining where the football crossed the sideline, rather than simply whether Kupp’s body had touched out of bounds.

“With all of our available angles, including our boundary line cameras, there was no video evidence to overturn the call on the field,” Butterworth said.

Butterworth also clarified that the rule governing the line to gain is different from the extended goal-line plane used on touchdown plays.

In other words, Kupp extending the football past the first-down marker was not necessarily enough. The critical question was whether the ball reached the marker before crossing the sideline’s boundary plane.

And with no conclusive video evidence to reverse the original spot, the Seahawks’ final offensive opportunity was over.

Seahawks Face Quick Turnaround After 49ers Defeat

Although the final play generated considerable controversy, the Seahawks had other opportunities to avoid the situation entirely.

Seattle committed four turnovers against San Francisco, with the 49ers converting those mistakes into 21 points. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw two interceptions, and Seattle struggled to protect the football throughout the afternoon.

The defeat dropped the Seahawks to 3-2 while the 49ers improved to 5-0, creating an early gap in the NFC West standings.

Seattle also has little time to dwell on the outcome. The Seahawks face the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, leaving only a short window to correct the offensive mistakes that contributed to Sunday’s defeat.

Kupp’s message suggests his attention has already shifted toward that challenge.

For Seahawks fans still debating whether he picked up the first down, however, turning the page might take a little longer.