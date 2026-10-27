Seattle Seahawks Cut 5-Game Starter After Blockbuster Trade

The Seattle Seahawks are wasting little time reshaping their offensive line following their blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Hours after agreeing to acquire eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson, Seattle waived offensive lineman Christian Haynes to create a spot on its 53-man roster, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The decision is particularly notable considering Haynes started five games for Seattle this season. He was also a third-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft, making his departure a significant development beyond an ordinary depth-related roster cut.

The Seahawks are sending a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection to Indianapolis for Nelson, whose acquisition is pending a physical.

Now, another offensive lineman is paying the price for that upgrade.

Seahawks Waive Christian Haynes After Quenton Nelson Trade

Haynes, 26, was selected with the No. 81 overall pick out of Connecticut in 2024. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie before playing eight regular-season games during Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning 2025 campaign.

His role expanded significantly in 2026 after starting right guard Anthony Bradford suffered knee and hip injuries in September.

Haynes made his first career NFL start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 20, playing 43 offensive snaps. He shared playing time with rookie Beau Stephens, who also entered the lineup as Seattle adjusted to Bradford’s absence.

The Seahawks continued rotating the two guards over the following weeks. Haynes ultimately started five consecutive contests, including Seattle’s Oct. 15 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Those five starts account for all of his career regular-season starts, according to Pro Football Reference.

However, the circumstances along Seattle’s offensive line changed considerably over the past several days.

The Seahawks activated Bradford from injured reserve on Oct. 24, ahead of their 20-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Haynes appeared in that game but did not start.

Three days later, Seattle agreed to acquire Nelson, leaving Haynes as the odd man out of an increasingly crowded guard room.

Quenton Nelson Trade Reshapes Seahawks Offensive Line

Nelson represents a substantial investment in Seattle’s offensive line as the franchise attempts to build on its Super Bowl championship.

The 30-year-old has earned eight Pro Bowl selections and six All-Pro honors since entering the NFL as the sixth overall pick in 2018.

According to the Seahawks’ official announcement, Nelson had not allowed a sack through 275 pass-blocking snaps this season while surrendering pressure on just 2.2% of those snaps.

His arrival also creates an interesting lineup decision for Seattle.

Nelson has spent his NFL career at left guard, where the Seahawks have 2025 first-round pick Grey Zabel. Bradford, meanwhile, recently returned to the right guard position after missing several games.

Seattle will need to determine how to deploy its interior offensive linemen, but the team has already made one personnel decision by moving on from Haynes.

The former third-round pick’s release also illustrates how quickly the depth chart can change. A month ago, Haynes was competing for playing time while Bradford recovered from injury. Now, with Bradford healthy and Nelson arriving, Seattle has elected to move forward without him.

Haynes will be subject to waivers, giving other NFL teams an opportunity to claim the 26-year-old guard.

For Seattle, the offensive line overhaul is already underway, with another roster spot cleared for one of the NFL’s most accomplished blockers.