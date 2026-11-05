NFL Trade Pivot Sees Seahawks Pursue Rushing Champion as Jonathan Taylor Plan B

The Seattle Seahawks already made a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts for guard Quenton Nelson. But the door doesn’t appear completely shut on another Seahawks-Colts deal involving Jonathan Taylor.

Seattle had running backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet back for Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. But even at home, the Seahawks suffered a 17-point defeat while rushing for only 81 yards.

Adding Taylor would be the biggest running back splash the Seahawks could make before Tuesday’s trade deadline. But it’s also the most expensive. Considering the Colts have already turned down a 2027 second-round pick, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Taylor could cost as much as a first-rounder.

Seattle just used a first-rounder to add Price this past spring. It seems unlikely that the Seahawks would be willing to offer that kind of compensation for Taylor.

They might not have to in order to land an impactful veteran running back.

Heavy Sports proposes the Seahawks ditch their potential Taylor pursuit and pivot to making an offer for Derrick Henry. In our proposed trade, the Seahawks could send a fourth-rounder to the Baltimore Ravens for Henry.

Henry will turn 33 years old in January, which makes him far less valuable on the trade market. But he’s still very effective. Henry, who has led the league in rushing twice, has 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in eight games this season.