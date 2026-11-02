Seattle Seahawks Announce Late QB Injury News Before Bears MNF Game

Jalen Milroe is once again the Seattle Seahawks’ next man up at quarterback.

The Seahawks designated Drew Lock as their emergency third quarterback before their November 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears, leaving Milroe as the primary backup behind Sam Darnold for Monday Night Football.

It continues the arrangement Seattle used against Kansas City on October 25, when Milroe also moved into the No. 2 quarterback role while Lock dealt with a right elbow injury.

“Tonight’s @Seahawks inactives; QB Drew Lock will serve as the emergency 3rd quarterback,” Seahawks PR announced before the Bears game.

Darnold remains the starter. But if Seattle needs someone to take over behind him, Milroe gets the first call.

Jalen Milroe Is Seahawks’ No. 2 Quarterback Against Bears

Monday’s announcement gives Milroe a second consecutive game as Darnold’s primary backup, extending an assignment that carries considerably more responsibility than dressing as the emergency quarterback.

The Seahawks’ official inactive report against Kansas City explicitly identified Milroe as the backup with Lock inactive. Seattle has now kept that same game-day order against Chicago.

Earlier this season, the roles were reversed. When Darnold returned against Washington on September 27, the Seahawks listed Lock as his backup and Milroe as the emergency third quarterback.

That history helps explain Monday’s development. Milroe is moving ahead of Lock for another game, with the veteran still carrying an injury. The announcement establishes who is available behind Darnold against Chicago; it does not establish a permanent change once Lock is healthy.

Lock entered the matchup listed as questionable with a right elbow injury on Seattle’s final injury report. He was listed as a limited participant in the team’s final practice.

For Milroe, being active as QB2 also removes the emergency designation’s restrictions. Seattle can use him as an ordinary substitute rather than waiting for an injury emergency involving both other quarterbacks.

Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price Return Against Bears

Seattle’s quarterback announcement comes alongside better news for its backfield: Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price are both active against Chicago.

Charbonnet is set to make his 2026 debut after recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the divisional round of last season’s playoffs. He finished the week without a game designation, and head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed he would play Monday.

“We have a plan for Zach,” Macdonald said, according to the Seahawks’ official website.

Price cleared his final roster hurdle Monday when Seattle activated him from injured reserve. The rookie first-round pick missed four games with a chest injury. The Seahawks waived running back Robert Henry Jr. to make room, according to Field Level Media’s report published by Reuters.

Neither Charbonnet nor Price appeared on Seattle’s inactive list, confirming both are available. Their returns give the Seahawks additional rushing options, though being active does not establish how Seattle will divide the workload.

Darnold gets those reinforcements first. If Seattle needs Milroe to take over, he will inherit a backfield with both backs available, too.