Seahawks Floated as Trade Fit for Steelers’ $41 Million Veteran

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in a Super Bowl hangover as they are 3-3 and have lost two straight games. As a result, the trade deadline could be an opportunity to infuse the team with new players to help get the team back on track.

What could the Seahawks be looking for to bolster their team? While the Seattle defense has been at the heart of their success, there are still weaknesses in that unit, one of them being the linebacker corps.

As a result, Wynston Wilcox of FanSided floated Seattle as a potential trade fit for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, who is in the final year of a three-year, $41 million contract that he signed in 2024. This trade deadline could be the last opportunity for the Steelers to get something in return for Queen.

“The Seahawks are thin at interior linebacker when it comes to depth,” Wilcox wrote in an Oct. 21 article. “Drake Thomas missed last week, and Chazz Surratt is also listed as questionable ahead of Week 7.

“Do the Seahawks desperately need depth? No. But Patrick Queen gives them depth in the event they have more injuries to the interior of their linebacker room and he’s affordable too. Queen has been inconsistent in Pittsburgh, which is why they might be interested in getting a Day 3 pick for him if the Seahawks obliged.”

Would Patrick Queen Make Sense for the Seahawks?

Queen has played 382 total snaps for the Steelers this season, leading to a 51.7 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he has recorded 21 solo tackles, four total pressures, nine stops, and allowed a 60.8 passer rating when targeted in coverage.

While not impressive numbers, Wilcox believes that adding someone like Queen would be better for Seattle rather than staying at the status quo.

“Queen wouldn’t be a massive upgrade for this defense, but he’s better than nothing,” Wilcox added in his article. “This defense has been solid considering it took a hit in the secondary.

“Mike MacDonald has put together a defensive scheme that has worked with the current personnel. Any moves made are strictly for depth. This team is solid; they just need to perform better. Queen could give them some insurance if injuries start to pile up.”

What Other Trade Could Make Sense for Seattle?

With the trade deadline nearing, the Seahawks have been in the speculation mill regarding different players. If the Seahawks do decide to look at the trade market to improve their offensive line, Jacob Richard of Cleveland Browns on SI floated Seattle as a potential fit for Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

“Jenkins is currently out with a back injury and rookie Austin Barber has usurped him in the depth chart,” Richard wrote in an Oct. 17 article. “He is a free agent at the end of the year, and playoff teams get desperate for offensive line depth to make it through the end of the season.

“Jenkins will not garner much in terms of a return, but he can be packaged with a late-round pick to move up one round.”