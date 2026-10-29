Seahawks Receive Important Jadarian Price Injury News Ahead of Week 8

The Seattle Seahawks have made a couple of big statements over the past few days. First, they picked up an impressive 20-3 victory over the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, which also served as a bounce-back win for the team as a whole. Shortly after that game, the front office swung a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts for All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson.

Seattle hasn’t necessarily had the start to the season that it was hoping for, but it is clearly intent on making another Super Bowl run. It would also help the team if it managed to get some players back from injury, and it looks like one of its banged-up players, rookie running back Jadarian Price, could be closing in on a return to action.

Seahawks Designate Jadarian Price for Return to Practice

The Seahawks selected Price with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to come in and immediately shore up their running back position. With Kenneth Walker III leaving for the Chiefs in free agency and Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season, Price was expected to come in and contribute for Seattle right away.

Instead, the beginning of Price’s pro career hasn’t really gotten off to a strong start. He made a minimal impact in his first three games, racking up 119 yards on 28 carries and catching four passes for 21 yards, before a chest injury led to the team placing him on injured reserve, which meant he would miss a minimum of four games.

The hope was always that Price would only miss four games for Seattle, and head coach Mike Macdonald seemed to indicate earlier this week that, at the very least, the talented running back would return to practice this week. Sure enough, ahead of the team’s practice on Thursday, Price was designated to return to practice, opening his 21-day window to get activated off injured reserve.

The Seahawks will kick off their practice week Thursday afternoon ahead of Monday night’s game against the Bears, and as expected, rookie running back Jadarian Price is returning to practice. Price, Seattle’s first-round pick in this year’s draft, was designated for return on Thursday,” John Boyle of the team’s official website reported.

Seahawks Starting to Get Healthy at Running Back

Getty LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Jadarian Price #8 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

This is just the latest good news that the Seahawks have gotten at the running back position, as Charbonnet is also close to making his season debut. Seattle always envisioned Price and Charbonnet working as a tandem out of the backfield, so it seems like the team will be able to run its desired offense in the very near future.

It remains to be seen if Price will get activated off injured reserve ahead of the team’s Week 8 action, but with the Seahawks facing off against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, he’s got an extra day to get himself ready to suit up. And considering how Chicago just pulled off its own big deal for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, it’s safe to say that Seattle could use all the help it can get for this game.