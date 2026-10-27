Jaxon Smith-Njigba Announces Tragic Personal News After Seahawks’ Win vs. Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had himself another strong showing against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the playmaker appears to be playing with a heavy heart. After the primetime victory, Smith-Njigba hinted about a loss in the family.

The news comes as Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald alluded to Smith-Njigba playing through personal difficulties.

“(That) was for you nana!!!!” Smith-Njigba noted in an October 26, post to his Instagram Stories along with a photo. “I lovvveeee youuu.

“I’ll miss you everyday.”

Smith-Njigba posted nine receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown against the Chiefs. Macdonald continues to be impressed with Smith-Njigba, especially given the challenging circumstances.

“He’s tremendous,” Macdonald said of Smith-Njigba, per Yahoo Sports. “I don’t know how else to describe him. He’s had some adversity this week. Just going to leave it like that.

“But just really proud of him as a person. As a person, competitor, teammate, how do you not just have the most respect for the guy and love him for how he operates?”

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Labeled as ‘Potential Hall of Famer’ by Nick Emmanwori

Smith-Njigba’s play earned him a nomination for the NFL Air & Ground Player of the Week. Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori gushed over Smith-Njigba labeling the star as a “potential Hall of Famer.”

“He’s un-guardable. It’s pretty amazing to see,” Emmanwori noted on Smith-Njigba, per Seahawks.com’s Ari Horton. “I’m sitting there thinking like, ‘Wow, this (is a) potential Hall of Famer.’ Great, great receiver.

“And knowing that he’s getting double teamed and they’re sending cloud his way and he’s still making plays, it’s crazy. It’s like you can’t even fathom it. So big ups to him. He’s one of one.”

Seahawks Star JSN Leads All NFL Receivers With 867 Yards & 8 Touchdowns

Through the first seven weeks of the NFL season, Smith-Njigba is leading all NFL receivers with 867 yards and eight touchdowns. Only Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has more receptions (59) than JSN’s 58 catches.

The good news for Seahawks fans is that the star signed a lucrative four-year, $168.6 million contract extension over the offseason. Smith-Njigba is under contract with Seattle through the 2031 season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Embraces His Family’s African Roots

Aside from Smith-Njigba’s social media post, little details have been revealed about the star’s “Nana.” We do know that Smith-Njigba has a close relationship with his family.

Smith-Njigba was born in Nacogdoches, Texas, but embraces his family’s diverse roots which includes ties to Sierra Leon and Nigeria. The star’s parents, Maada Smith-Njigba and Jami Smith, are often at Seahawks games cheering on the playmaker.

“You know, my grandfather came to the United States in the 70s,” Smith-Njigba told reporters after the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win. “Had to work for everything that he had. Brought a lot of people over here. Brought a lot of family over here, and he was a leader.

“And took pride in who he was and what he had to give back to, and I represent him. I represent my family. I represent Sierra Leone, Bo, Freetown. It’s an honor just to even say that.”